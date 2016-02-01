SAG Awards
Leonardo Dicaprio accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in "The Revenant" at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Viola Davis holds the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in "How to Get Away With Murder". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Idris Elba sits with his two awards, one for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for his role in "Luther" and one for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in "Beasts of No...more
Queen Latifah holds the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for her role in "Bessie". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Brie Larson is hugged by presenter Eddie Redmayne as she accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her role in "Room". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The late actor and singer David Bowie is honored during the memorial portion of the show. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jeffrey Tambor poses backstage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Alicia Vikander is interviewed after winning the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for her role in "The Danish Girl". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Christina Hendricks smiles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
(L-R) Dascha Polanco, Emma Myles, Uzo Aduba and Elizabeth Rodriguez pose backstage with the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kevin Spacey accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his role in "House of Cards". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Laura Prepon (C) accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for "Orange is the New Black". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Kate Mara. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra takes a photo with a fan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Gaby Hoffmann runs down the carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Rico Rodriguez of the comedy series "Modern Family" and his sister, actress Raini Rodriguez, arrive. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Jessica Pare. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The "Straight Outta Compton" cast. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Melora Hardin. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Sola Bamis of the television drama series "Mad Men". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Alicia Vikander. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Brie Larson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Lori Petty. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Marissa Tomei. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Eva Longoria. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Laverne Cox. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Seating placards are pictured during preparations for the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
