Mon Jan 30, 2012

SAG red carpet

<p>Angelina Jolie poses as she arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>George Clooney and Stacy Keibler walk down the red carpet on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Lea Michele from the TV series "Glee" poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actress Viola Davis from the film "The Help" arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actress Rose Byrne from the movie "Bridesmaids" poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actor George Clooney from the movie "The Descendants" and his girlfriend Stacy Kiebler pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Acress Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actor Armie Hammer and his wife, television personality Elizabeth Chambers, pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actresses Tina Fey and Jane Krakowski, from the television series "30 Rock," arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Nominee Julianna Margulies poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Maria Menounos poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actor Ed O'Neill from the television show "Modern Family" and Catherine Rusoff pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Singer Ashlee Simpson arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actress Shailene Woodley from the film "The Descendants" arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actor Ted Danson of "CSI" and his wife, Mary Steenburgen, pose as they arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actor Josh Brolin and his wife, actress Diane Lane, arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actor Michael Kenneth Williams and unidentified woman arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actor Brad Pitt from "Moneyball" and actress Angelina Jolie pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actor George Clooney of the film "The Descendants" and his girlfriend Stacy Keibler talk on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actor Michael C. Hall from the TV series "Dexter" arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actors Linda Gray and Patrick Duffy arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>The clutch and jewelry worn by actress Paz Vega are pictured as she arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actor Rainn Wilson from the TV series "The Office" and his wife Holiday Reinhorn pose on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actors Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, from the television series "30 Rock," pose as they arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actor George Clooney, from the film "The Descendants," signs autographs for fans as he arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actors Darren Criss (L-R), Lea Michele and Kevin McHale, from the television series "Glee," arrive at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Spanish actress Paz Vega arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actress Emilia Clarke poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actress Diane Lane poses on arrival at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

<p>Actress Ariel Winter arrives at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Monday, January 30, 2012

