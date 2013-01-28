Edition:
Mon Jan 28, 2013

SAG red carpet

Actor Jared Harris of the film "Lincoln" and TV host Allegra Riggio arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actor Jared Harris of the film "Lincoln" and TV host Allegra Riggio arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actor Jared Harris of the film "Lincoln" and TV host Allegra Riggio arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress and singer Jordin Sparks arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress and singer Jordin Sparks arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actress and singer Jordin Sparks arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Sarah Hyland of the TV comedy "Modern Family" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Sarah Hyland of the TV comedy "Modern Family" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actress Sarah Hyland of the TV comedy "Modern Family" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Carmen Electra arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Carmen Electra arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actress Carmen Electra arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actress Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actors from left, Judah Friedlander, Katrina Bowden and Maulik Pancholy of the TV comedy "30 Rock" arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actors from left, Judah Friedlander, Katrina Bowden and Maulik Pancholy of the TV comedy "30 Rock" arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actors from left, Judah Friedlander, Katrina Bowden and Maulik Pancholy of the TV comedy "30 Rock" arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Tina Fey of the TV comedy "30 Rock" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Tina Fey of the TV comedy "30 Rock" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actress Tina Fey of the TV comedy "30 Rock" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Singer Jordin Sparks arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Jordin Sparks arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 28, 2013

Singer Jordin Sparks arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Marion Cotillard of the film "Rust and Bone" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Marion Cotillard of the film "Rust and Bone" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actress Marion Cotillard of the film "Rust and Bone" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actor Russell Crowe signs autographs at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Russell Crowe signs autographs at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actor Russell Crowe signs autographs at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Amanda Seyfried, from the film "Les Miserables," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Amanda Seyfried, from the film "Les Miserables," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actress Amanda Seyfried, from the film "Les Miserables," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actor Hugh Jackman, from the film "Les Miserables," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actor Hugh Jackman, from the film "Les Miserables," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actor Hugh Jackman, from the film "Les Miserables," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Jackie Weaver, from the film "Silver Linings Playbook," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Jackie Weaver, from the film "Silver Linings Playbook," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actress Jackie Weaver, from the film "Silver Linings Playbook," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actor and singer Justin Timberlake signs autographs at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor and singer Justin Timberlake signs autographs at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actor and singer Justin Timberlake signs autographs at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Bradley Cooper (L) and actress Jessica Chastain arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Bradley Cooper (L) and actress Jessica Chastain arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actor Bradley Cooper (L) and actress Jessica Chastain arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jennifer Lawrence from the film "Silver Linings Playbook", arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jennifer Lawrence from the film "Silver Linings Playbook", arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS) more

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actress Jennifer Lawrence from the film "Silver Linings Playbook", arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Actress Kaley Cuoco from the TV comedy "The Big Bang Theory" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Kaley Cuoco from the TV comedy "The Big Bang Theory" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS) more

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actress Kaley Cuoco from the TV comedy "The Big Bang Theory" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas (L) and actress Jessica Chastain arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas (L) and actress Jessica Chastain arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS) more

Monday, January 28, 2013

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas (L) and actress Jessica Chastain arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Actor Jim Parsons (R) of the TV comedy "The Big Bang Theory", greets Kelli Garner and Johnny Galecki (C) at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actor Jim Parsons (R) of the TV comedy "The Big Bang Theory", greets Kelli Garner and Johnny Galecki (C) at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags:...more

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actor Jim Parsons (R) of the TV comedy "The Big Bang Theory", greets Kelli Garner and Johnny Galecki (C) at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Paul Sparks of the tv drama "Boardwalk Empire" and his wife actress Annie Parisse arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Paul Sparks of the tv drama "Boardwalk Empire" and his wife actress Annie Parisse arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) ...more

Monday, January 28, 2013

Paul Sparks of the tv drama "Boardwalk Empire" and his wife actress Annie Parisse arrive at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Actress Jenna Fischer of the tv comedy "The Office" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Jenna Fischer of the tv comedy "The Office" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actress Jenna Fischer of the tv comedy "The Office" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Actor Nolan Gould, from the sitcom "Modern Family," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actor Nolan Gould, from the sitcom "Modern Family," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actor Nolan Gould, from the sitcom "Modern Family," arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Actress Morena Baccarin of the tv drama "Homeland" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Morena Baccarin of the tv drama "Homeland" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actress Morena Baccarin of the tv drama "Homeland" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Actor Anthony Laciura of the tv drama "Boardwalk Empire" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actor Anthony Laciura of the tv drama "Boardwalk Empire" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actor Anthony Laciura of the tv drama "Boardwalk Empire" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, from the sitcom "Modern Family," poses as she arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, from the sitcom "Modern Family," poses as she arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PORTRAIT) ...more

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, from the sitcom "Modern Family," poses as she arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT PORTRAIT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Actor Peter Facinelli of the televsion drama "Nurse Jackie" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actor Peter Facinelli of the televsion drama "Nurse Jackie" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actor Peter Facinelli of the televsion drama "Nurse Jackie" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Actress Ariel Winter of the television comedy "Modern Family" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Ariel Winter of the television comedy "Modern Family" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS) more

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actress Ariel Winter of the television comedy "Modern Family" arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Actress Jaimie Alexander arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Actress Jaimie Alexander arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Monday, January 28, 2013

Actress Jaimie Alexander arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Television personality Shaun Robinson arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Television personality Shaun Robinson arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Monday, January 28, 2013

Television personality Shaun Robinson arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

Monday, January 28, 2013

Television personality Kelly Osbourne arrives at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (SAGAWARDS-ARRIVALS)

