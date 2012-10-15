Edition:
Saif and Kareena get married

<p>Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor pose for a photograph during the "GQ Men of the Year 2009" awards in Mumbai September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani </p>

Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor pose for a photograph during the "GQ Men of the Year 2009" awards in Mumbai September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

<p>Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

<p>Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor (R) on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor (R) on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

<p>Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan perform at the annual Stardust awards ceremony to honour Indian film industry talent in various categories in Mumbai January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani </p>

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan perform at the annual Stardust awards ceremony to honour Indian film industry talent in various categories in Mumbai January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

<p>Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan perform at the annual Stardust awards ceremony to honour Indian film industry talent in various categories in Mumbai January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani </p>

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan perform at the annual Stardust awards ceremony to honour Indian film industry talent in various categories in Mumbai January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

<p>Saif Ali Khan (R) and Kareena Kapoor showcase creations by designer Manish Malhotra during a fashion show on the third day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe </p>

Saif Ali Khan (R) and Kareena Kapoor showcase creations by designer Manish Malhotra during a fashion show on the third day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

<p>Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor showcase creations by designer Manish Malhotra during a fashion show on the third day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe </p>

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor showcase creations by designer Manish Malhotra during a fashion show on the third day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

<p>Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor arrive at the premiere of film "3 Idiots" in Mumbai December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor arrive at the premiere of film "3 Idiots" in Mumbai December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

<p>Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with their best female and male style icon awards at the Stardust Awards in Mumbai February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with their best female and male style icon awards at the Stardust Awards in Mumbai February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

<p>Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor arrive for the Rajiv Gandhi annual awards ceremony in Mumbai August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani</p>

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor arrive for the Rajiv Gandhi annual awards ceremony in Mumbai August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

<p>Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor walk after watching the screening of Bollywood movie "Bachna Ae Haseeno" at a multiplex in Mumbai August 15, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani </p>

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor walk after watching the screening of Bollywood movie "Bachna Ae Haseeno" at a multiplex in Mumbai August 15, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani

