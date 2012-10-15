Saif and Kareena get married
Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor pose for a photograph during the "GQ Men of the Year 2009" awards in Mumbai September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Saif Ali Khan (L) and Kareena Kapoor pose for a photograph during the "GQ Men of the Year 2009" awards in Mumbai September 27, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor (R) on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Saif Ali Khan arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor (R) on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan perform at the annual Stardust awards ceremony to honour Indian film industry talent in various categories in Mumbai January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan perform at the annual Stardust awards ceremony to honour Indian film industry talent in various categories in Mumbai January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan perform at the annual Stardust awards ceremony to honour Indian film industry talent in various categories in Mumbai January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan perform at the annual Stardust awards ceremony to honour Indian film industry talent in various categories in Mumbai January 17, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Saif Ali Khan (R) and Kareena Kapoor showcase creations by designer Manish Malhotra during a fashion show on the third day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Saif Ali Khan (R) and Kareena Kapoor showcase creations by designer Manish Malhotra during a fashion show on the third day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor showcase creations by designer Manish Malhotra during a fashion show on the third day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor showcase creations by designer Manish Malhotra during a fashion show on the third day of India Couture Week in Mumbai October 14, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor arrive at the premiere of film "3 Idiots" in Mumbai December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor arrive at the premiere of film "3 Idiots" in Mumbai December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with their best female and male style icon awards at the Stardust Awards in Mumbai February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with their best female and male style icon awards at the Stardust Awards in Mumbai February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor arrive for the Rajiv Gandhi annual awards ceremony in Mumbai August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor arrive for the Rajiv Gandhi annual awards ceremony in Mumbai August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor walk after watching the screening of Bollywood movie "Bachna Ae Haseeno" at a multiplex in Mumbai August 15, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor walk after watching the screening of Bollywood movie "Bachna Ae Haseeno" at a multiplex in Mumbai August 15, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Next Slideshows
My home in India
A peek into homes across India
Comeback heroines of Bollywood
Bollywood actresses who have returned to the movies in recent years
Style file - Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan, king of Bollywood.
IIFA Awards 2012
Bollywood stars gather in Singapore for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards ceremony.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.