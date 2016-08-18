Edition:
Sakshi Malik wins Bronze

2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Victory Ceremony - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Victory Ceremony - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. (L-R) Valeriia Koblova (RUS) of Russia, Kaori Icho (JPN) of Japan, Maroua Amri (TUN) of Tunisia and Sakshi Malik (IND) of India pose with their medals. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Victory Ceremony - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Victory Ceremony - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. (L-R) Valeriia Koblova (RUS) of Russia, Kaori Icho (JPN) of Japan, Maroua Amri (TUN) of Tunisia and Sakshi Malik (IND) of India pose with their medals. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Gold Medal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Maroua Amri (TUN) of Tunisia attend the ceremony. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of Kyrgyzstan compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal after her victory against Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal after her victory against Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her coach after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal after her victory against Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her team members after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her team members after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her team member after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates with her team member after winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India celebrates winning the bronze medal after her victory against Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of Kyrgyzstan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of Kyrgyzstan compete. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of Kyrgyzstan compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of Kyrgyzstan compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Final - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Bronze - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Aisuluu Tynybekova (KGZ) of Kyrgyzstan compete. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Repechage - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Repechage Round 2 - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Orkhon Purevdorj (MGL) of Mongolia and Sakshi Malik (IND) of India compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Valeriia Koblova (RUS) of Russia compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Valeriia Koblova (RUS) of Russia compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Wrestling - Quarterfinal - Women's Freestyle 58 kg Quarterfinal - Carioca Arena 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Sakshi Malik (IND) of India and Valeriia Koblova (RUS) of Russia compete. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
