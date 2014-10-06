Salt of the earth
A train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A worker lays rails across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A laborer walks past mounds of sea salt at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Rails lay across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A worker walks along a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A driver waits as his train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Laborers work at a salt production site at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Trains carry sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A worker stands at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A train is loaded with sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A train carries sea salt at a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
A worker walks along a salt production facility at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Rails lay across the bed of a drained area of a lake used for the production of salt at the Sasyk-Sivash lake near the city of Yevpatoria in Crimea, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
Next Slideshows
Eid al-Adha in India
Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha to commemorate Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son on God's command.
Ebola in Texas
Up to 100 people may have had direct or indirect contact with the first person to be diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States.
India at Asian Games 2014
A look at Indian sportspersons competing at the Incheon Asian Games.
Dussehra celebrations
The festival commemorates the triumph of Hindu god Rama over the Ravana, marking the victory of good over evil.
MORE IN PICTURES
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
India this week
Some of our best photos from India this week.