Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat May 25, 2013 | 5:30am IST

Salvaging belongings amid rubble

<p>Blake McKinley (L) helps Mark Risinger salvage items out of his mother's tornado-damaged home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. The tornado was the strongest in the United States in nearly two years and cut a path of destruction 17 miles (27 km) long and 1.3 (2 km) miles wide. Storm experts said it was remarkable that only 24 people were killed, as tornadoes of this strength can blow away a well constructed brick or wood house. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Blake McKinley (L) helps Mark Risinger salvage items out of his mother's tornado-damaged home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. The tornado was the strongest in the United States in nearly two years and cut a path of destruction 17 miles (27...more

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Blake McKinley (L) helps Mark Risinger salvage items out of his mother's tornado-damaged home in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. The tornado was the strongest in the United States in nearly two years and cut a path of destruction 17 miles (27 km) long and 1.3 (2 km) miles wide. Storm experts said it was remarkable that only 24 people were killed, as tornadoes of this strength can blow away a well constructed brick or wood house. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 26
<p>Rita Green carries a stuffed animal and flag out of a home as she helps a family friend salvage items from her uncle's home after it was almost destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Rita Green carries a stuffed animal and flag out of a home as she helps a family friend salvage items from her uncle's home after it was almost destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Rita Green carries a stuffed animal and flag out of a home as she helps a family friend salvage items from her uncle's home after it was almost destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
2 / 26
<p>Jason Owen walks past an open door as he helps his mother to salvage items from her uncle's home after it was almost destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Jason Owen walks past an open door as he helps his mother to salvage items from her uncle's home after it was almost destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Jason Owen walks past an open door as he helps his mother to salvage items from her uncle's home after it was almost destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 26
<p>Jason Owen helps his mother to salvage items from her uncle's home after it was almost destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Jason Owen helps his mother to salvage items from her uncle's home after it was almost destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Jason Owen helps his mother to salvage items from her uncle's home after it was almost destroyed by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 26
<p>Justin Stephan (R) explains to his son Timothy, 3, that he can't play with a toy of his that he found in his tornado-destroyed home on 6th Avenue in Moore, Oklahoma May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Justin Stephan (R) explains to his son Timothy, 3, that he can't play with a toy of his that he found in his tornado-destroyed home on 6th Avenue in Moore, Oklahoma May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Justin Stephan (R) explains to his son Timothy, 3, that he can't play with a toy of his that he found in his tornado-destroyed home on 6th Avenue in Moore, Oklahoma May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
5 / 26
<p>Tracy Stephan looks for valuables in her tornado-destroyed home on 6th Avenue in Moore, Oklahoma May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Tracy Stephan looks for valuables in her tornado-destroyed home on 6th Avenue in Moore, Oklahoma May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Tracy Stephan looks for valuables in her tornado-destroyed home on 6th Avenue in Moore, Oklahoma May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
6 / 26
<p>Melissa Vaughn retrieves items from her destroyed car outside of Briarwood elementary school where her child is a student in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Melissa Vaughn retrieves items from her destroyed car outside of Briarwood elementary school where her child is a student in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Melissa Vaughn retrieves items from her destroyed car outside of Briarwood elementary school where her child is a student in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
7 / 26
<p>Members of the Rivera family salvage their belongings after returning to to their damaged home in Moore, Oklahoma, two days after the Oklahoma City suburb was left devastated by a tornado on May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Members of the Rivera family salvage their belongings after returning to to their damaged home in Moore, Oklahoma, two days after the Oklahoma City suburb was left devastated by a tornado on May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Members of the Rivera family salvage their belongings after returning to to their damaged home in Moore, Oklahoma, two days after the Oklahoma City suburb was left devastated by a tornado on May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
8 / 26
<p>Joe Bell recovers a mixer in his kitchen in his tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Joe Bell recovers a mixer in his kitchen in his tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Joe Bell recovers a mixer in his kitchen in his tornado-destroyed house in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
9 / 26
<p>A parent at tornado-damaged Briarwood elementary school carries her children's backpacks after firefighters retrieved them in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A parent at tornado-damaged Briarwood elementary school carries her children's backpacks after firefighters retrieved them in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, May 25, 2013

A parent at tornado-damaged Briarwood elementary school carries her children's backpacks after firefighters retrieved them in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
10 / 26
<p>Volunteers form a chain as they retrieve clothing and other household items at a home destroyed by a tornado, across the street from the Plaza Towers elementary school in Moore, Oklahoma, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Volunteers form a chain as they retrieve clothing and other household items at a home destroyed by a tornado, across the street from the Plaza Towers elementary school in Moore, Oklahoma, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Volunteers form a chain as they retrieve clothing and other household items at a home destroyed by a tornado, across the street from the Plaza Towers elementary school in Moore, Oklahoma, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
11 / 26
<p>Danielle Stephan holds boyfriend Thomas Layton as they pause between salvaging through the remains of a family member's home one day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Danielle Stephan holds boyfriend Thomas Layton as they pause between salvaging through the remains of a family member's home one day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Danielle Stephan holds boyfriend Thomas Layton as they pause between salvaging through the remains of a family member's home one day after a tornado devastated the town Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
12 / 26
<p>Resident Taylor Tennyson sits in the front yard as family members salvage the remains from their home which was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Resident Taylor Tennyson sits in the front yard as family members salvage the remains from their home which was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Resident Taylor Tennyson sits in the front yard as family members salvage the remains from their home which was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, Oklahoma, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
13 / 26
<p>A man carries his belongings through debris after the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A man carries his belongings through debris after the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Saturday, May 25, 2013

A man carries his belongings through debris after the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
14 / 26
<p>People look for belongings after a tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins</p>

People look for belongings after a tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Saturday, May 25, 2013

People look for belongings after a tornado struck Moore, May 20, 2013. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Close
15 / 26
<p>Stuffed animals salvaged from debris are left on top of a damaged vehicle in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Stuffed animals salvaged from debris are left on top of a damaged vehicle in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Stuffed animals salvaged from debris are left on top of a damaged vehicle in the Oklahoma City suburb of Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
16 / 26
<p>Men lift a wall in an effort to salvage belongings from their tornado-ravaged homes in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Men lift a wall in an effort to salvage belongings from their tornado-ravaged homes in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Men lift a wall in an effort to salvage belongings from their tornado-ravaged homes in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
17 / 26
<p>Terry Wallace looks at a family name sign retrieved from the debris of his mother-in-law's tornado-destroyed home, across the street from the Plaza Towers elementary school in Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Terry Wallace looks at a family name sign retrieved from the debris of his mother-in-law's tornado-destroyed home, across the street from the Plaza Towers elementary school in Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Terry Wallace looks at a family name sign retrieved from the debris of his mother-in-law's tornado-destroyed home, across the street from the Plaza Towers elementary school in Moore, May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
18 / 26
<p>Kelli Kannady weeps after finding a box of photographs of her late husband in the rubble near what was her home in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Kelli Kannady weeps after finding a box of photographs of her late husband in the rubble near what was her home in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Kelli Kannady weeps after finding a box of photographs of her late husband in the rubble near what was her home in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
19 / 26
<p>Residents remove their belongings from a residential area in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe</p>

Residents remove their belongings from a residential area in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Residents remove their belongings from a residential area in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Richard Rowe

Close
20 / 26
<p>Greg Satterlee (R) shows his wife Genni where he thinks a file cabinet containing important papers may be in their tornado-destroyed home in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Greg Satterlee (R) shows his wife Genni where he thinks a file cabinet containing important papers may be in their tornado-destroyed home in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Greg Satterlee (R) shows his wife Genni where he thinks a file cabinet containing important papers may be in their tornado-destroyed home in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
21 / 26
<p>A woman searches for possessions at sunset after the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

A woman searches for possessions at sunset after the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Saturday, May 25, 2013

A woman searches for possessions at sunset after the suburb of Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
22 / 26
<p>Charles Maloney tries to salvage papers from his tornado-destroyed home on Heather Lane in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

Charles Maloney tries to salvage papers from his tornado-destroyed home on Heather Lane in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Charles Maloney tries to salvage papers from his tornado-destroyed home on Heather Lane in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
23 / 26
<p>A couple tries to find valuables in their tornado-destroyed home in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

A couple tries to find valuables in their tornado-destroyed home in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Saturday, May 25, 2013

A couple tries to find valuables in their tornado-destroyed home in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Close
24 / 26
<p>Residents salvage their belongings after their house was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Residents salvage their belongings after their house was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Residents salvage their belongings after their house was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
25 / 26
<p>Resident Taylor Tennyson sits in the front yard of her family home which was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Resident Taylor Tennyson sits in the front yard of her family home which was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Saturday, May 25, 2013

Resident Taylor Tennyson sits in the front yard of her family home which was left devastated by a tornado in Moore, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Chelsea Flower Show

Chelsea Flower Show

Next Slideshows

Tornado tears through Oklahoma

Tornado tears through Oklahoma

The aftermath of the massive tornado.

24 May 2013
The drone wars

The drone wars

The frontlines of America's covert drone program.

24 May 2013
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

The frontlines of the war in Syria.

23 May 2013
Soldier hacked to death in London

Soldier hacked to death in London

Police reveal the identity of the murdered soldier.

25 May 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Build your own nuclear bunker

Build your own nuclear bunker

A builder of nuclear shelters shows off a model room in Osaka, Japan.

Time 100 Gala

Time 100 Gala

Red carpet style at the Time 100 Gala.

Views from America's National Parks

Views from America's National Parks

Spectacular views from America's national parks.

Daytime nappers

Daytime nappers

People taking naps at odd places during the day.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

Ivanka Trump on the world stage

The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures