Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 29, 2012 | 10:15am IST

Samsung launches new Galaxy

<p>A customer uses a Samsung Electronics' Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A customer uses a Samsung Electronics' Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A customer uses a Samsung Electronics' Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
1 / 7
<p>Customers pose for the media after they were first in line to buy Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphones during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Customers pose for the media after they were first in line to buy Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphones during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Customers pose for the media after they were first in line to buy Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphones during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
2 / 7
<p>Customers pose for the media after they were first in line to buy Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphones during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Customers pose for the media after they were first in line to buy Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphones during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

Customers pose for the media after they were first in line to buy Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphones during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
3 / 7
<p>An employee holds a Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

An employee holds a Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

An employee holds a Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
4 / 7
<p>People stand in line inside an electronics retailer as they wait for the start of the sale of Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

People stand in line inside an electronics retailer as they wait for the start of the sale of Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

People stand in line inside an electronics retailer as they wait for the start of the sale of Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
5 / 7
<p>A man sits in a deck chair as people stand in line at an electronic retailer as they wait for the start of the sale of Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A man sits in a deck chair as people stand in line at an electronic retailer as they wait for the start of the sale of Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

A man sits in a deck chair as people stand in line at an electronic retailer as they wait for the start of the sale of Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
6 / 7
<p>People stand in line at an electronic retailer as they wait for the start of the sale of Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

People stand in line at an electronic retailer as they wait for the start of the sale of Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Tuesday, May 29, 2012

People stand in line at an electronic retailer as they wait for the start of the sale of Samsung Electronics' new Samsung Galaxy SIII smartphone during a late night sale event in Berlin May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Mali refugees

Mali refugees

Next Slideshows

Mali refugees

Mali refugees

Hundreds of families have settled just outside the official Mbera refugee camp, residing in informal structures built with found materials. Mbera, a refugee...

29 May 2012
Memorial Day

Memorial Day

Scenes from a day of honor and remembrance.

29 May 2012
Peculiar Hairdos

Peculiar Hairdos

Strange hairstyles from across the globe.

28 May 2012
The Etan Patz case

The Etan Patz case

Pedro Hernandez, 51, who worked as a stock boy in a small food store where Etan Patz was last seen on May 25, 1979, was charged with a single count of...

26 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast