Pictures | Tue Dec 8, 2015 | 9:50pm IST

San Bernardino killers

Tashfeen Malik, (L), and Syed Farook are pictured passing through Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in this July 27, 2014 handout photo obtained by Reuters December 8, 2015. U.S.-born Farook, 28, and his spouse, Malik, a native of Pakistan who lived in Saudi Arabia for more than 20 years, died in a shootout with police hours after a December 2, 2015 attack on a holiday party at the Inland Regional Center social services agency in San Bernardino, California about 60 miles (100 km) east of Los Angeles. REUTERS/US Customs and Border Protection/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
News media mingle outside the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Prayer beads are shown inside the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California December 4, 2015, following Wednesday's attacks in San Bernardino. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
A copy of the Quran and a plastic delivery envelope are shown inside the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
A book is shown inside the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
A religious sticker is shown inside the home of suspects Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik in Redlands, California December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Tashfeen Malik is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the FBI, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Syed Rizwan Farook is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the FBI, December 4, 2015. REUTERS/FBI/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Police escorting members of the media look at the padlocked door of relatives of Tashfeen Malik in Karor Lan Esan, Pakistan December 6, 2015. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A general view shows the al-Huda seminary in Multan Pakistan, where Tashfeen Malik, the woman involved in the mass shooting in San Bernardino, California studied December 7, 2015. Malik attended classes at al-Huda seminary, part of a network of religious schools for women and girls, while studying pharmacy at the Bahauddin Zakariya University. Al-Huda is not known to have any links to militancy. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
A man rides a motorcycle past the main gate of the Bahauddin Zakariya University, where Tashfeen Malik studied, in Multan, Pakistan, December 5, 2015. Malik and her husband Syed Rizwan Farook committed the fatal shooting at the Inland Regional Center social services agency in San Bernardino, California. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Shown is the Dar Al Uloom Al Islamiyah-Amer mosque where shooting suspect Syed Farook attended and held his wedding reception in Riverside, California December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
People leave after Friday prayers at the Dar Al Uloom Al Islamiyah-Amer mosque where shooting suspect Syed Rizwan Farook was seen two to three times a week at lunch time, in San Bernardino, California December 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
The remains of a SUV involved in the attack is shown in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Weapons confiscated from the attack in San Bernardino, California are shown in this San Bernardino County Sheriff Department handout photo from their Twitter account released to Reuters December 3, 2015. REUTERS/San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
Law enforcement officers look over the evidence near the remains of a SUV involved in the attack is shown in San Bernardino, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
FBI investigators sort through contents of the garage of the suspects involved in the Wednesdays attack in the aerial photo in Redlands, California December 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2015
