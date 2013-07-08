San Francisco plane crash
An aerial view of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane is seen after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
An aerial view of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane is seen after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Search and rescue officials surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Search and rescue officials surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
The interior of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California is shown in this U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout photo released on July 7, 2013. ...more
The interior of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California is shown in this U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) handout photo released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout
Family members of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, cry at a middle school in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Family members of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, cry at a middle school in Quzhou, Zhejiang province, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A passenger of Asiana flight 214 is wheeled to an ambulance on a stretcher upon her arrival at the Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A passenger of Asiana flight 214 is wheeled to an ambulance on a stretcher upon her arrival at the Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The parents of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leave for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
The parents of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leave for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
The mother (C) of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leaves for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
The mother (C) of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leaves for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
The father of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leaves for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
The father of Wang Linjia, one of the two girls killed during the Asiana Airlines plane crash on Saturday, leaves for San Francisco from Shanghai Pudong airport, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators stand at the scene of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crash site at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California in this handout photo released on July 7, 2013. ...more
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators stand at the scene of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crash site at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California in this handout photo released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout via Reuters
Passers-by look over the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 as it rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Passers-by look over the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 as it rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Rescue officials stand near an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Rescue officials stand near an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
An airliner passes the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An airliner passes the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firetruck is deployed after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
A firetruck is deployed after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
A passenger waits in the check-in area after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
A passenger waits in the check-in area after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Firefighters surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Passengers wait in line at a closed counter after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Passengers wait in line at a closed counter after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 crashed and burst into flames as it landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
An airliner stands by as investihgators examine the wreckage of the tail section of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landied at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An airliner stands by as investihgators examine the wreckage of the tail section of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landied at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Firefighters surround an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California on July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A passenger of Asiana flight 214 arrives at the Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A passenger of Asiana flight 214 arrives at the Incheon Airport in Incheon, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An Asiana flight 214 passenger is shielded from media by a relative (C) after the passengers arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An Asiana flight 214 passenger is shielded from media by a relative (C) after the passengers arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Journalists try to ask questions to Asiana flight 214 passengers after they arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Journalists try to ask questions to Asiana flight 214 passengers after they arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An Asiana flight 214 passenger (C) is surrounded by media after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
An Asiana flight 214 passenger (C) is surrounded by media after arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A passenger from the crashed Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that flew from Seoul talks to the press at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013 before being interrupted by the police and escorted to a waiting room...more
A passenger from the crashed Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that flew from Seoul talks to the press at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013 before being interrupted by the police and escorted to a waiting room designated for families and friends of passengers. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
An aerial view shows an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
An aerial view shows an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in California, July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jed Jacobsohn
Ambulances and rescue vehicles rush to the scene of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Ambulances and rescue vehicles rush to the scene of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An airliner passes the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
An airliner passes the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 which crash landed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People look from a path along San Francisco Bay after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
People look from a path along San Francisco Bay after an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed while landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Passers-by use binoculars to look over the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 as it rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Passers-by use binoculars to look over the wreckage of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 as it rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Fire trucks crowd the scene where an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Fire trucks crowd the scene where an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 rests on the tarmac after crash landing at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) photo shows the wreckage of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California in this handout released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout more
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) photo shows the wreckage of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 that crashed at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California in this handout released on July 7, 2013. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout
Next Slideshows
Route to Amarnath cave
Winding through mountains in Kashmir, trek to Lord Shiva's shrine is treacherous.
India this week
A selection of pictures from India this week.
Egypt reacts to Mursi's downfall
Anti-Mursi protesters clash with members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.