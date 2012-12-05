Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 6, 2012 | 3:50am IST

San Francisco's "No" to nude

<p>Rusty Mills, of San Francisco, speaks during a rally against banning nudity in parts of the city in San Francisco, California, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Nudists march to city hall during a rally against banning nudity in parts of the city in San Francisco, California, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Michael Sundin, of Napa, talks with fellow nudists following a rally against banning nudity in parts of the city in San Francisco, California, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>San Francisco Sheriff's Deputies move to cover nudists who removed their clothes in the supervisors' legislative chambers in San Francisco City Hall, California, December 4, 2012. Under a proposed municipal ban on public nakedness, which critics dubbed the "Wiener bill," nudity would still be allowed at permitted parades, fairs and festivals, as well as on designated nude beaches. San Francisco last year began requiring nudists to cover their buttocks in public and to wear clothes in restaurants. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>A protester removes her clothes in the supervisors' legislative chambers in San Francisco City Hall, California, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>A San Francisco Sheriff's Deputy removes a nude protester who removed his clothes in the supervisors' legislative chambers in San Francisco City Hall, California, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>Nudists listen to speakers during a rally against banning nudity in parts of the city in San Francisco, California, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>A nude man carries a sign at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, California October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>A man undresses at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, California October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

<p>A man, who identified himself as Ocean, walks nude through Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, California October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

Thursday, December 06, 2012

