San Ysidro, border town
A man rolls on a skateboard towards the Mexican border crossing as he passes through the border town of San Ysidro, California September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A taxi drives past a hand-painted utility box along the main street in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A goalie makes a stop while playing soccer on an artificial turf after hours at an elementary school in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 2 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman uses an umbrella to sheld herself from the sun as she crosses the highway on a pedestrian bridge in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Advertising wraps an electric trolly as it departs a transit hub in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pedestrians walk into the border town of San Ysidro after crossing into the United States from Mexico in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man waits to cross the street in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man eats on the go in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Customers wait in line to exchange currencies in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
One of many clothing shops displays its merchandise in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
People make their way along a street in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman rides a pedicab in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 2 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Women wait at a transit hub in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cars wait in multiple lines as they are inspected by U.S. border patrol officers as they enter from Mexico to the U.S. in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Pedestrians walk from a street car stop to the Mexican border pedestrian crossing in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A road side sign warning motorists heading to Mexico is seen near the border town of San Ysidro, California September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man crosses the street with a basket of candies balanced on his head in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A city sign welcoming visitors to the border town of San Ysidro is shown in San Ysidro, California September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A man cools off outside his hotel room as the sun sets in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A women and her dog wait to cross a street after shopping in the border town of San Ysidro, California September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
