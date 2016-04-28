Sand Sculptures by Sudarsan Pattnaik
A boy runs past a sculpture created by Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik to mark the birth of Britain's royal baby, on a beach in Puri, located in Odisha, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man with his camel walks near a sand sculpture of Egypt's ousted president Mohamed Mursi created by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik at the golden sea beach in Puri, about 65 km from Bhubaneswar July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik works on a sand sculpture created in the likeness of former South African President Nelson Mandela, to wish him a speedy recovery, in Puri in Odisha June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A sand sculpture of the newly elected Pope Francis, created by Sudarsan Pattnaik, is seen on a beach in Puri in Odisha, March 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Visitors look at a sand sculpture designed to celebrate the 2013 new year by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on the beach in Puri in Odisha December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
People walk near a sand sculpture with the words "We Want Justice" created by sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik, in solidarity with a gang rape victim who was assaulted in New Delhi, on a beach in Odisha December 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A man dressed in a Santa Claus costume walks past sand sculptures of Santa Clauses created by the artist Sudarsan Pattnaik and his students as part of Christmas celebrations on a beach in Puri Odisha, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
People walk near a red ribbon sand sculpture created by Sudarsan Pattnaik on the eve of World AIDS Day on a beach in Odisha November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gives the final touches to a sand sculpture of Mohammad Ajmal Kasab on a beach in Odisha November 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gives final touches to a sand sculpture of U.S. President Barack Obama on a beach at Puri in Odisha November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A woman looks at a sand sculpture created by Sudarsan Pattnaik to pay tribute to Hurricane Sandy victims during a 15-day exhibition entitled "Imagination in Sand" in Kolkata November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A man walks next to a sand sculpture of Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai, who was shot by the Taliban, created by Sudarsan Pattnaik on a beach in Puri in Odisha October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik (C) gives finishing touches to his sand sculpture titled "Nature and Environment" at a beach in Orissa February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik (L) gives finishing touches to a sand sculpture of Dev Anand at a beach in Orissa December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
People jog past a sand sculpture of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi created by Sudarsan Pattnaik on a beach in Puri in Bhubaneswar October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Students holding national flags pose behind a sand sculpture of veteran social activist Anna Hazare, created by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on a beach in Puri, located in Orissa August 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A vendor walks past a sand sculpture of Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden created by Sudarsan Pattnaik on a beach in Puri in Orissa May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Devotees hold flowers to place on a sand sculpture of spiritual guru Sri Sathya Sai Baba, created by sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, on a beach in Puri April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
People jog past a sand sculpture of Egypt's President Hosni Mubarak created by the Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on a beach in Puri February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
People walk near a sand sculpture of New York's World Trade Centre's twin towers created by Sudarsan Pattnaik on the eve of the anniversary of the September 11 attacks, at the Golden Beach in Puri September 10, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A woman with an umbrella stands in front of a sand sculpture by Sudarsan Pattnaik during the USF World Solo Championship sand sculpture festival in Berlin, June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files
Policemen stand next to the sculpture "Shah jahan and Mumtaz's symbol of Love is Taj Mahal" by Sudarsan Pattnaik during the international sand sculpture contest in Moscow May 7, 2009. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin/Files
Pattnaik poses in front of his sand sculpture "Global Warming" at the international sand sculpture festival 'Sandsation' in Berlin June 12, 2008. Pattnaik won with his sculpture the 1st United Sand festivals World Double Championship in Berlin....more
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik adds the final touches to a sand sculpture of "a polar bear being crushed by a shoe" ahead of World Environment Day on the Puri beach in Orissa June 3, 2008. REUTERS/Sanjib Mukherjee/Files
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of the Taj Mahal on New Year's eve at a beach in Puri, close to Bhubaneshwar December 31, 2007. REUTERS/Sanjib Mukherjee/Files
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture of Pakistani opposition leader Benazir Bhutto, following her assassination, at a beach in Puri, close to Bhubaneshwar, December 28, 2007. REUTERS/Sanjib Mukherjee/Files
A man takes a picture with his mobile phone of the sand sculpture"King of the Sea" by Sudarsan Pattnaik during the Sandfestival Ruhr at the Kemnader Sea in Bochum July 31, 2007. REUTERS/ Kirsten Neumann/Files
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik (top L) makes a sand sculpture of executed former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein in Puri December 30, 2006. REUTERS/Sanjib Mukherjee/Files
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gives finishing touches to a sand sculpture of Indian musician Bismillah Khan at the Golden beach in Puri, about 70 km (43 miles) east of Orissa, August 21, 2006. REUTERS/Sanjib Mukherjee/Files
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gives finishing touches to a sand sculpture of Tuesday's Mumbai train blasts, at the Golden beach in Puri, Orissa, July 13, 2006. REUTERS/Sanjib Mukherjee/Files
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gives finishing touches to the sand sculptures of Italy's football player Fabio Cannavaro (R) and France's football player Zinedine Zidane at the Golden beach in Puri, Orissa, July 8, 2006. REUTERS/Sanjib Mukherjee/Files
Pattnaik sprays water on his sculpture showing the soccer World Cup trophy at the 'Sandsation 2006' international sand sculpture festival in front of the TV tower in Berlin June 12, 2006. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes a sand sculpture of a rooster to raise awareness about bird flu in Puri, Orissa February 19, 2006. REUTERS/Sanjib Mukherjee/Files
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik adds the final touches to a sand sculpture of Osama bin Laden on the Puri beach in Orissa, December 3, 2001. REUTERS/Sanjib Mukherjee/Files
