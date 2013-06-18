Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jun 18, 2013 | 9:50pm IST

"Sand, Sea and Spray" festival

<p>A mural is seen on a wall in Blackpool northern England, June 18, 2013. The mural is part of an outdoor art festival, "Sand, Sea and Spray" which has seen 40 urban artists from around the world paint murals on buildings across the town centre. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A mural is seen on a wall in Blackpool northern England, June 18, 2013. The mural is part of an outdoor art festival, "Sand, Sea and Spray" which has seen 40 urban artists from around the world paint murals on buildings across the town centre....more

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A mural is seen on a wall in Blackpool northern England, June 18, 2013. The mural is part of an outdoor art festival, "Sand, Sea and Spray" which has seen 40 urban artists from around the world paint murals on buildings across the town centre. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
1 / 12
<p>A mural of a woman is seen on the end of an office building in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A mural of a woman is seen on the end of an office building in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A mural of a woman is seen on the end of an office building in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
2 / 12
<p>A mural is seen painted on a wall in Blackpool, northern England June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A mural is seen painted on a wall in Blackpool, northern England June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A mural is seen painted on a wall in Blackpool, northern England June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
3 / 12
<p>A mural is seen painted on the side of a building in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A mural is seen painted on the side of a building in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A mural is seen painted on the side of a building in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
4 / 12
<p>A man pushes his bicycle past murals painted on the side of a building in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A man pushes his bicycle past murals painted on the side of a building in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A man pushes his bicycle past murals painted on the side of a building in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
5 / 12
<p>A mural is seen painted on a wall in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A mural is seen painted on a wall in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A mural is seen painted on a wall in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
6 / 12
<p>A woman walks down an alley way between two painted murals in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A woman walks down an alley way between two painted murals in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A woman walks down an alley way between two painted murals in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
7 / 12
<p>A man uses his phone to take a photograph of a mural on the wall of a car park in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A man uses his phone to take a photograph of a mural on the wall of a car park in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A man uses his phone to take a photograph of a mural on the wall of a car park in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
8 / 12
<p>A mural is seen painted on a wall in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A mural is seen painted on a wall in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A mural is seen painted on a wall in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
9 / 12
<p>A mural is seen painted on a wall in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A mural is seen painted on a wall in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A mural is seen painted on a wall in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
10 / 12
<p>A woman drinks tea as she sits next to a mural painted outside the Winter Gardens in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A woman drinks tea as she sits next to a mural painted outside the Winter Gardens in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A woman drinks tea as she sits next to a mural painted outside the Winter Gardens in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
11 / 12
<p>A man walks past murals painted on the wall of a car park in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A man walks past murals painted on the wall of a car park in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A man walks past murals painted on the wall of a car park in Blackpool June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Jump, dive

Jump, dive

Next Slideshows

Jump, dive

Jump, dive

Straining, celebrating, exercising - people getting their feet off the ground.

18 Jun 2013
Parents behind bars

Parents behind bars

As Sesame Street announces its first character to have an incarcerated parent, here's a look at families with one member behind bars.

18 Jun 2013
Happy birthday Harley

Happy birthday Harley

Famed motorcycle company Harley-Davidson celebrates its 110th birthday with bikers in Rome, culminating in a mass and blessing by Pope Francis.

18 Jun 2013
Day of the African Child

Day of the African Child

The Day of the African Child brings awareness to the struggles and spirit of life in the African countries.

18 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast