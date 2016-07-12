Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 13, 2016 | 1:35am IST

Sanders endorses Clinton

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders stand together during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders stand together during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders stand together during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 14
Hillary Clinton speaks as Bernie Sanders wipes his brow after he endorsed her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Hillary Clinton speaks as Bernie Sanders wipes his brow after he endorsed her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton speaks as Bernie Sanders wipes his brow after he endorsed her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
2 / 14
Audience members cheer during a campaign rally with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshir. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience members cheer during a campaign rally with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshir. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Audience members cheer during a campaign rally with Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshir. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 14
Hillary Clinton, Senator Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane greet the overflow crowd after a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton, Senator Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane greet the overflow crowd after a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton, Senator Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane greet the overflow crowd after a campaign stop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 14
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders wave together during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders wave together during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders wave together during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
5 / 14
Hillary Clinton greets audience members at a campaign rally with Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton greets audience members at a campaign rally with Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton greets audience members at a campaign rally with Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 14
Hillary Clinton smiles as Bernie Sanders pauses while endorsing her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton smiles as Bernie Sanders pauses while endorsing her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton smiles as Bernie Sanders pauses while endorsing her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 14
Hillary Clintons shakes hands with supporters after receiving the endorsement from Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Hillary Clintons shakes hands with supporters after receiving the endorsement from Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clintons shakes hands with supporters after receiving the endorsement from Bernie Sanders in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
8 / 14
Hillary Clinton addresses a campaign rally where felow candidate Bernie Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton addresses a campaign rally where felow candidate Bernie Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton addresses a campaign rally where felow candidate Bernie Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 14
Bernie Sanders kisses his wife Jane while greeting audience members at a campaign event with Hillary Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Bernie Sanders kisses his wife Jane while greeting audience members at a campaign event with Hillary Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Bernie Sanders kisses his wife Jane while greeting audience members at a campaign event with Hillary Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 14
Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen as Hillary Clinton speaks at a joint campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen as Hillary Clinton speaks at a joint campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Supporters of Bernie Sanders listen as Hillary Clinton speaks at a joint campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 14
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders embrace during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders embrace during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders embrace during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
12 / 14
Hillary Clinton applauds as Bernie Sanders endorses her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Hillary Clinton applauds as Bernie Sanders endorses her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton applauds as Bernie Sanders endorses her during a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Close
13 / 14
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders greet supporters during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders greet supporters during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders greet supporters during a campaign rally where Sanders endorsed Clinton in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Rising waters in China

Rising waters in China

Next Slideshows

Rising waters in China

Rising waters in China

Flooding, an annual problem in China, has been exacerbated by urban sprawl and poor drainage infrastructure in many cities.

12 Jul 2016
Super typhoon Nepartak strikes

Super typhoon Nepartak strikes

Super typhoon Nepartak pounds Taiwan, the Philippines and China.

12 Jul 2016
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

12 Jul 2016
Venezuelans stock up in Colombia

Venezuelans stock up in Colombia

Tens of thousands of Venezuelans cross into Colombia during a temporary opening of the border to allow people to buy much-needed food and medicine.

11 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast