Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 3, 2016 | 10:16pm IST

Sanders vs Clinton in California

Supporters greet Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a rally in Carson May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporters greet Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a rally in Carson May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Supporters greet Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a rally in Carson May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 30
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes a photo with supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, (C) after speaking at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes a photo with supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, (C) after speaking at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton takes a photo with supporters John Nelson, 32, (L) and Dan Stifler, 32, (C) after speaking at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 30
A man dressed in the likeness of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders waits in line for a campaign rally in Santa Cruz May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A man dressed in the likeness of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders waits in line for a campaign rally in Santa Cruz May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
A man dressed in the likeness of Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders waits in line for a campaign rally in Santa Cruz May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
3 / 30
A supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is seen after Clinton spoke at the University of California Riverside in Riverside May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is seen after Clinton spoke at the University of California Riverside in Riverside May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
A supporter of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is seen after Clinton spoke at the University of California Riverside in Riverside May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 30
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
5 / 30
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at East Los Angeles College in Los Angeles May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at East Los Angeles College in Los Angeles May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at East Los Angeles College in Los Angeles May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 30
Campaign workers at a local Hillary Clinton organizing office wait for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to visit during a stop in San Diego June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Campaign workers at a local Hillary Clinton organizing office wait for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to visit during a stop in San Diego June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Campaign workers at a local Hillary Clinton organizing office wait for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to visit during a stop in San Diego June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 30
A member of the audience holds a Bernie Sanders puppet before the Democratic presidential candidate speaks at a campaign event in Anaheim May 24, 2016. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

A member of the audience holds a Bernie Sanders puppet before the Democratic presidential candidate speaks at a campaign event in Anaheim May 24, 2016. REUTERS/ Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
A member of the audience holds a Bernie Sanders puppet before the Democratic presidential candidate speaks at a campaign event in Anaheim May 24, 2016. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Close
8 / 30
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders poses for a picture with the Rancho Buena Vista High School marching band after they played at a rally for Sanders at their high school in Vista May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders poses for a picture with the Rancho Buena Vista High School marching band after they played at a rally for Sanders at their high school in Vista May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders poses for a picture with the Rancho Buena Vista High School marching band after they played at a rally for Sanders at their high school in Vista May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 30
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign organizing event in Salinas May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Avery

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign organizing event in Salinas May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Avery

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign organizing event in Salinas May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Avery
Close
10 / 30
A man covered in face paint waits to see U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during a campaign event in Vallejo May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A man covered in face paint waits to see U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during a campaign event in Vallejo May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Thursday, May 19, 2016
A man covered in face paint waits to see U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during a campaign event in Vallejo May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
11 / 30
Ola Mae, 72, waits in line to see U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ola Mae, 72, waits in line to see U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 05, 2016
Ola Mae, 72, waits in line to see U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 30
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders greets spectators during halftime in game seven of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oracle Arena in Oakland May 30, 2016.. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders greets spectators during halftime in game seven of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oracle Arena in Oakland May 30, 2016.. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 31, 2016
Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders greets spectators during halftime in game seven of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oracle Arena in Oakland May 30, 2016.. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 30
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton take a selfie with supporters during a campaign event in San Francisco May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton take a selfie with supporters during a campaign event in San Francisco May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton take a selfie with supporters during a campaign event in San Francisco May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
14 / 30
The crowd is viewed through a cardboard cut-out face of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as they await his speech in Carson May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The crowd is viewed through a cardboard cut-out face of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as they await his speech in Carson May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
The crowd is viewed through a cardboard cut-out face of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders as they await his speech in Carson May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 30
Protesters heckle Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as she speaks at the University of California Riverside in Riverside May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Protesters heckle Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as she speaks at the University of California Riverside in Riverside May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Protesters heckle Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as she speaks at the University of California Riverside in Riverside May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 30
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
17 / 30
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives on stage to speak on national security in San Diego, California, United States June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives on stage to speak on national security in San Diego, California, United States June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrives on stage to speak on national security in San Diego, California, United States June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 30
Bernie Sanders supporter Drew Rainer dances prior to the Democratic presidential candidate's campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Bernie Sanders supporter Drew Rainer dances prior to the Democratic presidential candidate's campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Bernie Sanders supporter Drew Rainer dances prior to the Democratic presidential candidate's campaign rally at Colton Hall in Monterey May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
19 / 30
A supporter cries as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talks about September 11 at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A supporter cries as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talks about September 11 at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A supporter cries as Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton talks about September 11 at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 30
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders looks as supporters wish him and his wife a happy wedding anniversary at a campaign rally in Santa Barbara May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders looks as supporters wish him and his wife a happy wedding anniversary at a campaign rally in Santa Barbara May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders looks as supporters wish him and his wife a happy wedding anniversary at a campaign rally in Santa Barbara May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
21 / 30
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton visits a campaign office to greet workers in San Diego June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton visits a campaign office to greet workers in San Diego June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton visits a campaign office to greet workers in San Diego June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 30
Supporter Shawnee Badger, 22, waits for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to speak at a campaign rally in Santa Barbara May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Supporter Shawnee Badger, 22, waits for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to speak at a campaign rally in Santa Barbara May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Supporter Shawnee Badger, 22, waits for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to speak at a campaign rally in Santa Barbara May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
23 / 30
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and actress Jamie Lee Curtis react as two supporters take their tops off at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and actress Jamie Lee Curtis react as two supporters take their tops off at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and actress Jamie Lee Curtis react as two supporters take their tops off at the UFCW Union Local 324 in Buena Park May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
24 / 30
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders smiles during a campaign rally in Santa Cruz May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders smiles during a campaign rally in Santa Cruz May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, June 01, 2016
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders smiles during a campaign rally in Santa Cruz May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
25 / 30
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves to someone in the crowd after delivering a speech on national security in San Diego June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves to someone in the crowd after delivering a speech on national security in San Diego June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton waves to someone in the crowd after delivering a speech on national security in San Diego June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
26 / 30
Supporters for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Supporters for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, March 23, 2016
Supporters for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders wait in line at a concession stand before a campaign rally in San Diego March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
27 / 30
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wait in front of a wall during a campaign event in San Jose May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wait in front of a wall during a campaign event in San Jose May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Friday, May 27, 2016
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wait in front of a wall during a campaign event in San Jose May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
28 / 30
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally in Anaheim May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally in Anaheim May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a rally in Anaheim May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
29 / 30
Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton delivers a counter terrorism speech at Stanford University in Stanford March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton delivers a counter terrorism speech at Stanford University in Stanford March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Thursday, March 24, 2016
Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton delivers a counter terrorism speech at Stanford University in Stanford March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Raiding the Tiger Temple

Raiding the Tiger Temple

Next Slideshows

Raiding the Tiger Temple

Raiding the Tiger Temple

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Wildlife authorities find tiger cub carcasses frozen and in jars in Thailand's Tiger Temple, as they seize live animals in response to global...

03 Jun 2016
Air strikes in Syria

Air strikes in Syria

Air strikes continue in rebel-held areas of Syria.

03 Jun 2016
India's worst drought in decades

India's worst drought in decades

About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are hit by India's worst drought in four decades.

03 Jun 2016
Return to Fort McMurray

Return to Fort McMurray

Evacuees face a major cleanup as they trickle back into Fort McMurray four weeks after a massive wildfire hit the Canadian oil city.

03 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast