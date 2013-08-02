Edition:
Sands of Sudan

A gold mine worker takes shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, Sudan July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Friday, August 02, 2013

Friday, August 02, 2013

A worker rests on the roof of a building surrounded by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A worker rests on the roof of a building surrounded by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A man from the Hadandawa tribe walks across railway tracks covered by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A man from the Hadandawa tribe walks across railway tracks covered by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A family from the Hadandawa tribe rests inside their tent near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A family from the Hadandawa tribe rests inside their tent near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

The main tower of the Ogrein Railway Station is seen near railway tracks covered by sand as a result of desert encroachment in Ogrein, Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

The main tower of the Ogrein Railway Station is seen near railway tracks covered by sand as a result of desert encroachment in Ogrein, Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A girl from the Hadandawa tribe runs near her tent in the desert near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A girl from the Hadandawa tribe runs near her tent in the desert near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

The remains of a camel is covered by sand at the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

The remains of a camel is covered by sand at the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A man from the Hadandawa tribe walks on desert sand near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State . August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A man from the Hadandawa tribe walks on desert sand near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State . August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Railway tracks are covered by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Railway tracks are covered by sand as a result of desert encroachment at Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Buildings are engulfed by sand as a result of desert encroachment near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Buildings are engulfed by sand as a result of desert encroachment near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Buildings are engulfed by sand as a result of desert encroachment near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Buildings are engulfed by sand as a result of desert encroachment near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A worker stands near buildings surrounded by sand as a result of desert encroachment near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A worker stands near buildings surrounded by sand as a result of desert encroachment near the Ogrein Railway Station at the Red Sea State August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A gold mine worker takes shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A gold mine worker takes shelter from a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Gold mine workers walk to their shelter during a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Gold mine workers walk to their shelter during a sandstorm in Al-Ibedia locality at River Nile State, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

