Sandusky sex abuse scandal

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky (2nd L) arrives with his wife Dottie (2nd R) for a preliminary hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to hold him for trial on charges of sexually abusing boys, at the Centre County Courthouse in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania December 13, 2011. Though Sandusky has maintained his innocence on 52 counts of sexually molesting 10 boys over more than a decade, his arrest a month ago and the ensuing fallout have damaged the reputation of the university, led to the dismissal of Hall of Fame football coach Joe Paterno and focused national attention on the problem of child abuse. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst