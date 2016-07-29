Sandy Hook school replaced
The center courtyard of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School, built to replace the building torn down after a gunman shot dead 20 young children and six educators in a 2012 massacre, is pictured in Newtown, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle...more
One of the playgrounds of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School is unveiled by officials in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Student lockers and supplies in a second grade classroom of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
The front of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School, built to replace the building torn down after a gunman shot dead 20 young children and six educators in a 2012 massacre, is pictured in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
The gymnasium of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School is unveiled by officials in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Sandy Hook and Newtown fridge magnets in a second grade classroom of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Officials unveil the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School, including this second grade classroom. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Members of the media tour the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
The sign for the new Sandy Hook Elementary School at the end of the drive leading to the school is pictured in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
