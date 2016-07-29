Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 30, 2016 | 12:35am IST

Sandy Hook school replaced

The center courtyard of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School, built to replace the building torn down after a gunman shot dead 20 young children and six educators in a 2012 massacre, is pictured in Newtown, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

The center courtyard of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School, built to replace the building torn down after a gunman shot dead 20 young children and six educators in a 2012 massacre, is pictured in Newtown, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
The center courtyard of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School, built to replace the building torn down after a gunman shot dead 20 young children and six educators in a 2012 massacre, is pictured in Newtown, Connecticut. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
1 / 9
One of the playgrounds of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School is unveiled by officials in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

One of the playgrounds of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School is unveiled by officials in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
One of the playgrounds of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School is unveiled by officials in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
2 / 9
Student lockers and supplies in a second grade classroom of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Student lockers and supplies in a second grade classroom of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Student lockers and supplies in a second grade classroom of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
3 / 9
The front of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School, built to replace the building torn down after a gunman shot dead 20 young children and six educators in a 2012 massacre, is pictured in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

The front of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School, built to replace the building torn down after a gunman shot dead 20 young children and six educators in a 2012 massacre, is pictured in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
The front of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School, built to replace the building torn down after a gunman shot dead 20 young children and six educators in a 2012 massacre, is pictured in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
4 / 9
The gymnasium of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School is unveiled by officials in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

The gymnasium of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School is unveiled by officials in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
The gymnasium of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School is unveiled by officials in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
5 / 9
Sandy Hook and Newtown fridge magnets in a second grade classroom of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Sandy Hook and Newtown fridge magnets in a second grade classroom of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Sandy Hook and Newtown fridge magnets in a second grade classroom of the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
6 / 9
Officials unveil the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School, including this second grade classroom. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Officials unveil the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School, including this second grade classroom. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Officials unveil the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School, including this second grade classroom. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
7 / 9
Members of the media tour the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Members of the media tour the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Members of the media tour the newly constructed Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
8 / 9
The sign for the new Sandy Hook Elementary School at the end of the drive leading to the school is pictured in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

The sign for the new Sandy Hook Elementary School at the end of the drive leading to the school is pictured in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
The sign for the new Sandy Hook Elementary School at the end of the drive leading to the school is pictured in Newtown. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Turkey's "Traitors' Cemetery"

Turkey's "Traitors' Cemetery"

Next Slideshows

Turkey's

Turkey's "Traitors' Cemetery"

Turkey's "Traitors' Cemetery" built specifically to bury the bodies of plotters who died in the failed military coup.

29 Jul 2016
Key moments at the DNC

Key moments at the DNC

A selection of the memorable moments from the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

29 Jul 2016
Pope visits Auschwitz

Pope visits Auschwitz

Pope Francis visits the Auschwitz death camp site in Poland where 1.5 million people, most of them Jews, were gassed by Nazi occupiers during World War Two.

29 Jul 2016
Final night at DNC

Final night at DNC

Highlights from the closing night of the Democratic National Convention.

29 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast