Sania Mirza - a profile
Sania Mirza talks with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi (L) during their mixed doubles quarter-final match against Leizel Huber of the U.S. and Colin Fleming of Britain at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Files
Sania Mirza listens to her coach during her women's quarter-final tennis match against Peng Shuai of China at the Family Circle Cup in Charleston April 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain/Files
Sania Mirza delivers her serve to Sabine Lisicki of Germany during their women's singles, third round tennis match at the Family Circle Cup in Charleston April 7, 2011. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain/Files
Sania Mirza (L) talks to her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, as she warms up at the Bangladesh Tennis Federation in Dhaka January 26, 2011. Mirza was accompanying Malik, who was playing in the Bangladesh Premier Cricket League in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files
Sania Mirza practices at the Bangladesh Tennis Federation in Dhaka January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/Files
Tennis player Sania Mirza (L) speaks with her husband Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik during her practice session in Hyderabad May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Sania Mirza (R) and her husband Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik pose for photographs during their wedding reception in Lahore, Pakistan's Punjab Province April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Sania Mirza (R), waves to the media next to her husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, as they pose for photographs during their wedding reception in Lahore, Pakistan's Punjab Province, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza/Files
Pakistan cricket player Shoaib Malik (L) and his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, sit on a stage during their wedding reception in Sialkot, Pakistan's Punjab Province April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/Files
Sania Mirza, adjusts her hair while sitting with her husband Pakistani cricket player Shoaib Malik (L) during their wedding reception in Sialkot, Pakistan's Punjab Province April 25, 2010. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood/Files
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza leave the Indian High commission after meeting the Indian ambassador in Islamabad on April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Indian tennis player Sania Mirza (2nd R) and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik (R), flanked by Sania's parents Imran Mirza (2nd L) and Naseema Mirza, pose for a picture during their wedding reception at a hotel in Hyderabad April 15, 2010. REUTERS/Handout/Files
Sania Mirza (C) and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik (2nd R), flanked by Sania's parents, Imran Mirza (L) and Naseema Mirza (R), and Sahara India Chairman Subroto Roy, pose for a picture during their wedding reception at a hotel in Hyderabad April 15, 2010. Sania married Shoaib on Monday, after a romance that saw the groom forced to get a messy divorce from his first wife days before the wedding. REUTERS/Handout/Files
India's tennis player Sania Mirza (R), Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik (L) and Sania's mother Naseema Mirza smile during the wedding ceremony at a hotel in Hyderabad April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Handout/Files
Pakistan's cricket player Shoaib Malik (in white shirt) and India's tennis player Sania Mirza (center, L) listen to a reporter's question during a news conference outside Mirza's residence in Hyderabad April 5, 2010. Police had seized the passport of Malik and questioned him in connection with allegations that he already had a wife, officers said. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Sania Mirza looks up at a screen replay during her match against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia on the second day of the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh/Files
People in the crowd hold up a flag of India during a match between Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Sania Mirza of India on the second day of the WTA Dubai Tennis Championships February 16, 2009. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh/Files
Russia's Vera Zvonareva (L) and India's Sania Mirza hold up their Pattaya Women's Open tennis tournament trophies after the final match February 15, 2009. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/Files
Sania Mirza smiles during a news conference in Hyderabad February 3, 2009. Mirza was the first Indian woman to win a senior grand slam title when she teamed up with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi to win the Australian Open mixed doubles on Sunday. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Mahesh Bhupathi (2nd L) and Sania Mirza, surrounded with policemen, pose with their trophies after arriving at the international airport in Mumbai February 2, 2009. Bhupati and Mirza won the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
Mahesh Bhupathi (R) and Sania Mirza pose with their trophy, after winning their mixed doubles final match against Israel's Andy Ram and France's Nathalie Dechy, at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne February 1, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz/Files
Sania Mirza practices with a boy during a tennis camp for children in Hyderabad December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Sania Mirza poses during a tennis camp for children in Hyderabad December 26, 2008. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Sania Mirza reacts before her loss to Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez of Spain during their match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 26, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files
Sania Mirza poses for photographers during a promotional event for a sportswear company on a yacht off the coast of Mumbai December 24, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Sachin Tendulkar (L) and Sania Mirza pose during a news conference for Sunfeast Open 2007 tennis tournament in Kolkata September 18, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (L) and tennis player Sania Mirza pose with a painting, which will be awarded as the trophy to the "Sunfeast Open 2007" tennis tournament winner, at a promotional event in Mumbai September 12, 2007. TREUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Israel's Shahar Peer (L) and India's Sania Mirza take a break during their doubles match against Sweden's Sofia Arvidsson and Lilia Osterloh of the U.S. at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 29, 2007. REUTERS/David Moir/Files
Tennis player Sania Mirza sits on a wheel chair as she leaves a hospital in Hyderabad March 4, 2007. Sania had undergone a surgery on her right knee. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Gold medallist China's Zheng Jie (L) poses with silver medallist India's Sania Mirza during the award ceremony for the women's singles tennis final at the 15th Asian Games in Doha December 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files
Sania Mirza (L) and Rohan Bopanna hold their trophy after winning the inaugural Asian Hopman Cup sweeping aside Taiwan 3-0 in the final of the mixed team event in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad November 26, 2006. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Sania Mirza of India signs autographs after defeating Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2006. REUTERS/Claro Cortes/Files
Naseema Mirza, mother of Sania Mirza, receives "Arjuna Award" from President Kalam in New Delhi August 29, 2005. Sania was conferred the award for her achievements. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/Files
Wimbledon girls doubles winner Sania Mirza (C) is flanked by Bollywood stars Ajay Devgun (L) and Urmila Matondkar after they received the Rajiv Gandhi awards for achievements in their respective fields at an awards ceremony in Bombay August 19, 2003. REUTERS/Sherwin Crasto/Files
Sania Mirza gets a kiss from her parents, father Imran Mirza and mother Naseem Mirza, in Hyderabad, July 9, 2003. Mirza became the first Indian woman to win a Grand Slam event at Wimbledon after the 16-year-old triumphed in the girls' doubles event on Sunday, partnered with Russia's Alisa Kleybanova. REUTERS/Files