Sania Mirza - a profile

Sania Mirza (C) and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik (2nd R), flanked by Sania's parents, Imran Mirza (L) and Naseema Mirza (R), and Sahara India Chairman Subroto Roy, pose for a picture during their wedding reception at a hotel in Hyderabad April 15, 2010. Sania married Shoaib on Monday, after a romance that saw the groom forced to get a messy divorce from his first wife days before the wedding. REUTERS/Handout/Files