Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 26, 2017 | 11:20am IST

Sania Mirza holds tennis clinic

Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder
Close
1 / 13
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder
Close
2 / 13
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder
Close
3 / 13
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza, WTA Asia Pacific Vice President and Tournament Director Melissa Pine and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza, WTA Asia Pacific Vice President and Tournament Director Melissa Pine and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza, WTA Asia Pacific Vice President and Tournament Director Melissa Pine and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder
Close
4 / 13
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder
Close
5 / 13
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder
Close
6 / 13
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder
Close
7 / 13
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder
Close
8 / 13
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder
Close
9 / 13
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder
Close
10 / 13
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder
Close
11 / 13
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/...more

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 India's number one tennis player Sania Mirza and Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder
Close
12 / 13
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Tennis - WTA Future Stars Masterclass With Sania Mirza and Neha Dhupia - Hyderabad, India - July 25 2017 Bollywood star Neha Dhupia in action during the WTA Future Stars Masterclass Reuters Plus/ Krishnendu Halder
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Floods in India

Floods in India

Next Slideshows

Floods in India

Floods in India

Floods triggered by heavy rains have killed more than 100 people in India in the past few weeks.

26 Jul 2017
Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Stocking up before Venezuela's strike

Many Venezuelans were stocking up on food in anticipation of closed shops and trouble, after Venezuela's opposition called for a two-day strike.

26 Jul 2017
Going hungry in Yemen

Going hungry in Yemen

Millions are malnourished in Yemen where famine looms, the United Nations says, as a two-year war has led to a collapse in the economy and health system.

26 Jul 2017
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Firefighters battled wind-whipped infernos that have killed dozens in southern Europe.

25 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the country's biggest. But he has made no move to regain Sheikh Maqsoud, which sits surrounded by areas held by the army.

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.

National strike in Venezuela

National strike in Venezuela

Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

Protesting Trump's military transgender ban

Demonstrators gather to protest President Donald Trump's plan to ban transgender people from the U.S. military.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Firefighters evacuate thousands after a wildfire breaks out on France's Riviera coast overnight.

Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim

Funeral for Manchester bombing's youngest victim

Mourners bid farewell during the funeral for Saffie Rose Roussos, the youngest victim of the bombing at Manchester Arena.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast