Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 21, 2015 | 11:40pm IST

Santa Claus is coming to town

Israeli-Arab Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel and poses for the media during an annual Christmas tree distribution by the Jerusalem municipality on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background. December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli-Arab Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel and poses for the media during an annual Christmas tree distribution by the Jerusalem municipality on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. The Dome of the Rock is seen in the...more

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Israeli-Arab Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel and poses for the media during an annual Christmas tree distribution by the Jerusalem municipality on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background. December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 14
Claudionor Jose de Deus, wearing a Santa Claus costume, waves to people on a boat in the Amazon River, in rural Manaus, Brazil, December 19, 2015. Jose de Deus is part of a volunteer group that distributes toys to children from poor neighborhoods and riverside communities that are distant from the city. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Claudionor Jose de Deus, wearing a Santa Claus costume, waves to people on a boat in the Amazon River, in rural Manaus, Brazil, December 19, 2015. Jose de Deus is part of a volunteer group that distributes toys to children from poor neighborhoods and...more

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Claudionor Jose de Deus, wearing a Santa Claus costume, waves to people on a boat in the Amazon River, in rural Manaus, Brazil, December 19, 2015. Jose de Deus is part of a volunteer group that distributes toys to children from poor neighborhoods and riverside communities that are distant from the city. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
2 / 14
A member of the Langland Board Surfers group takes part in a Surfing Santa competition at Langland Bay in Gower, Wales, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

A member of the Langland Board Surfers group takes part in a Surfing Santa competition at Langland Bay in Gower, Wales, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
A member of the Langland Board Surfers group takes part in a Surfing Santa competition at Langland Bay in Gower, Wales, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Close
3 / 14
A man dressed as Santa Claus, speaks with a woman with a baby treated at the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. The hospital organises the event annually where Santa Claus distributes gifts to children receiving medical attention. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man dressed as Santa Claus, speaks with a woman with a baby treated at the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. The hospital organises the event annually where Santa Claus distributes gifts to children receiving medical...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
A man dressed as Santa Claus, speaks with a woman with a baby treated at the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Guatemala City, December 16, 2015. The hospital organises the event annually where Santa Claus distributes gifts to children receiving medical attention. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
4 / 14
A member of the "Sibspas" Siberian search and rescue group dressed as Santa Claus, climbs to the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby National Nature Reserve during a training session of the Russian Emergencies Ministry outside Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

A member of the "Sibspas" Siberian search and rescue group dressed as Santa Claus, climbs to the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby National Nature Reserve during a training session of the Russian Emergencies Ministry...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
A member of the "Sibspas" Siberian search and rescue group dressed as Santa Claus, climbs to the rock named "The Fourth Stolb" (the Fourth Pillar) at the Stolby National Nature Reserve during a training session of the Russian Emergencies Ministry outside Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
5 / 14
A man dressed as a Santa Claus poses on top of the Kollhoff Tower at Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany, December 13, 2015 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A man dressed as a Santa Claus poses on top of the Kollhoff Tower at Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany, December 13, 2015 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, December 13, 2015
A man dressed as a Santa Claus poses on top of the Kollhoff Tower at Potsdamer Platz square in Berlin, Germany, December 13, 2015 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 14
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines during a promotional event for Christmas "Sardines Feeding Show with Santa Claus" at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines during a promotional event for Christmas "Sardines Feeding Show with Santa Claus" at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume swims with sardines during a promotional event for Christmas "Sardines Feeding Show with Santa Claus" at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
7 / 14
A man, dressed as Santa Claus, speeds down during a promotional event on the opening weekend in the alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland, December 6, 2015. Skiers dressed as Santa Claus were granted free access to the resort on the day of Saint-Nicolas. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A man, dressed as Santa Claus, speeds down during a promotional event on the opening weekend in the alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland, December 6, 2015. Skiers dressed as Santa Claus were granted free access to the resort on the day of...more

Reuters / Sunday, December 06, 2015
A man, dressed as Santa Claus, speeds down during a promotional event on the opening weekend in the alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland, December 6, 2015. Skiers dressed as Santa Claus were granted free access to the resort on the day of Saint-Nicolas. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
8 / 14
A man dressed as a Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man dressed as a Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A man dressed as a Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas bath during an unusually warm winter day in Nice, southeastern France, December 20, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 14
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Sunday, December 20, 2015
A volunteer wearing a Santa Claus costume distributes presents to children at a poor community in Najaf, south of Baghdad, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
10 / 14
A girl watches with her father a procession of people dressed as Santa Claus during the start of Christmas celebrations in Beirut, Lebanon, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

A girl watches with her father a procession of people dressed as Santa Claus during the start of Christmas celebrations in Beirut, Lebanon, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

Reuters / Saturday, December 19, 2015
A girl watches with her father a procession of people dressed as Santa Claus during the start of Christmas celebrations in Beirut, Lebanon, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi
Close
11 / 14
A man dressed as Santa Claus on a stand-up paddle crosses Lake Aegerisee near Unteraegeri, Switzerland December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

A man dressed as Santa Claus on a stand-up paddle crosses Lake Aegerisee near Unteraegeri, Switzerland December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
A man dressed as Santa Claus on a stand-up paddle crosses Lake Aegerisee near Unteraegeri, Switzerland December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
12 / 14
Traffic enforcer Ramiro Hinojas wears a Santa Claus costume while directing traffic flow at a busy intersection in Pasay city, metro Manila, December 12, 2015. Hinojas busts some dance moves while directing traffic to entertain motorists stuck in the congested intersection as holiday-goers crowd malls for their yuletide shopping a few days before Christmas. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Traffic enforcer Ramiro Hinojas wears a Santa Claus costume while directing traffic flow at a busy intersection in Pasay city, metro Manila, December 12, 2015. Hinojas busts some dance moves while directing traffic to entertain motorists stuck in the...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Traffic enforcer Ramiro Hinojas wears a Santa Claus costume while directing traffic flow at a busy intersection in Pasay city, metro Manila, December 12, 2015. Hinojas busts some dance moves while directing traffic to entertain motorists stuck in the congested intersection as holiday-goers crowd malls for their yuletide shopping a few days before Christmas. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
13 / 14
A float carrying Santa and his elves waves to spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Manhattan borough of New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A float carrying Santa and his elves waves to spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Manhattan borough of New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
A float carrying Santa and his elves waves to spectators along 6th Ave during the 89th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the Manhattan borough of New York November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Miss Universe mix-up

Miss Universe mix-up

Next Slideshows

Miss Universe mix-up

Miss Universe mix-up

Miss Colombia is mistakenly crowned Miss Universe after host Steve Harvey reads the wrong name and then hands the crown over to Miss Philippines.

21 Dec 2015
Miss Universe mix-up

Miss Universe mix-up

The host of the Miss Universe pageant mistakenly announced the wrong winner, who then had to hand over the crown to the eventual winner.

21 Dec 2015
Guns up in Utah

Guns up in Utah

Inside the Ringmasters of Utah gun range and store.

19 Dec 2015
Abandoned yacht of Yugoslavia's past

Abandoned yacht of Yugoslavia's past

The yacht Galeb, used by Yugoslavia's communist leader Josip Broz Tito, was once an iconic symbol of luxury but is now moored in disrepair.

19 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast