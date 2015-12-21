Santa Claus is coming to town

Israeli-Arab Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel and poses for the media during an annual Christmas tree distribution by the Jerusalem municipality on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. The Dome of the Rock is seen in the...more

Israeli-Arab Issa Kassissieh wears a Santa Claus costume as he rides a camel and poses for the media during an annual Christmas tree distribution by the Jerusalem municipality on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem. The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background. December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

