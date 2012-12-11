Santa season

A man dressed as Santa Claus is surrounded by children as he rings his bell outside the post office in the village of Himmelpfort, November 9, 2012. Germany's Deutsche Post postal service opened its official Christmas Post Office that answers letters to Santa Claus sent by children from over 80 countries. In 2011 local volunteers at the post office in Himmelpfort, which translates as Heaven's Gate, replied to some 300,000 letters in 18 languages, a press release said. REUTERS/Thomas Peter