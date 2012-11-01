Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 1, 2012 | 6:50am IST

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

<p>A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
1 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Vitorino Campos for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation by designer Vitorino Campos for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation by designer Vitorino Campos for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
2 / 31
<p>Models present creations of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

Models present creations of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Models present creations of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
3 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Vitorino Campos for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation by designer Vitorino Campos for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation by designer Vitorino Campos for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
4 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
5 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
6 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation by designer R. Rosner Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation by designer R. Rosner Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation by designer R. Rosner Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
7 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
8 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation by designer R. Rosner for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation by designer R. Rosner for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation by designer R. Rosner for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
9 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
10 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
11 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
12 / 31
<p>Models present creations by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Models present creations by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Models present creations by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
13 / 31
<p>Models present creations by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Models present creations by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Models present creations by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
14 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model presents a creation for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
15 / 31
<p>Models present creations for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

Models present creations for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Models present creations for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
16 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
17 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation of Teca by Helo Rocha Fall/Winter 2013 collection at the Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model presents a creation of Teca by Helo Rocha Fall/Winter 2013 collection at the Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation of Teca by Helo Rocha Fall/Winter 2013 collection at the Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
18 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation for Osklen Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model presents a creation for Osklen Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation for Osklen Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
19 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation for Ellus Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model presents a creation for Ellus Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation for Ellus Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
20 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A model presents a creation for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
21 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
22 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
23 / 31
<p>Models present creations of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

Models present creations of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Models present creations of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
24 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
25 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
26 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation of the Tufi Duek Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker </p>

A model presents a creation of the Tufi Duek Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation of the Tufi Duek Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Close
27 / 31
<p>Models present creations by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Models present creations by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 01, 2012

Models present creations by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
28 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation for Colcci Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation for Colcci Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation for Colcci Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
29 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation for Forum's Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation for Forum's Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation for Forum's Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
30 / 31
<p>A model presents a creation for Forum's Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

A model presents a creation for Forum's Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Thursday, November 01, 2012

A model presents a creation for Forum's Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Close
31 / 31
View Again
View Next
India in reflections

India in reflections

Next Slideshows

India in reflections

India in reflections

Snapshots which capture the essence of the moment in reflections.

31 Oct 2012
Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Pictures of people offering prayers and celebrating on the occasion of Eid al-adha.

27 Oct 2012
China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

A look at the latest designs coming out of Beijing for China Fashion Week.

27 Oct 2012
Week in fashion

Week in fashion

Style highlights from the runways this week.

25 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast