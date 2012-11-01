Sao Paulo Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation by designer Vitorino Campos for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation by designer Vitorino Campos for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation by designer R. Rosner Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation by designer R. Rosner for his Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation of Teca by Helo Rocha Fall/Winter 2013 collection at the Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation for Osklen Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation for Ellus Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation for Triton Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation by designer Alexandre Herchcovitch Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation of FH by Fause Haten Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation of the Tufi Duek Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations by Lino Villaventura Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation for Colcci Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation for Forum's Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation for Forum's Fall/Winter 2013 collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week, October 31, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
