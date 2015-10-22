Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Models line up backstage before the PatBo Winter 2016 RTW collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Samuel Cirnansck Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations from the Helo Rocha Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations from the Ellus Winter 20165. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models lay on a bed as they present creations from the Ronaldo Fraga Winter 2016 collection as spectators take pictures of them. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Animale Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Apartamento 03 Winter 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations from the Ellus Winter 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Apartamento 03 Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Gloria Coelho Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Samuel Cirnansck Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Helo Rocha Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Reinaldo Lourenco Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations from the Ellus Winter 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models lay on beds as they present creation from the Ronaldo Fraga Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Gloria Coelho Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models line up backstage before the PatBo Winter 2016 RTW collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Uma Raquel Davidowicz Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Fernanda Yamamoto Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Reinaldo Lourenco Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model waits backstage before the PatBo Winter 2016 RTW collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Gloria Coelho Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Fernanda Yamamoto Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Samuel Cirnansck Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Gloria Coelho Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Reinaldo Lourenco Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Gloria Coelho Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Samuel Cirnansck Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Gloria Coelho Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Ellus Winter 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Gloria Coelho Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Reinaldo Lourenco Winter 2016 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models pose for photographers backstage before the PatBo Winter 2016 RTW collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
