Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen reacts after presenting a creation from Colcci's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen smiles to her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (3rd R), as she stands next to designer Adriana Zucco onstage after the Colcci Summer 2015 show. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from Colcci's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures before his wife, model Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
South African model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation from Forum's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
South African model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation from Forum's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lino Villaventura's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lolitta's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Adriana Degreas's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
American top model Sean O'Pry presents a creation from Colcci's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Visitors take a "selfie" with a mobile phone near the runway. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Lolitta's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Forum's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Movimento's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Movimento's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A visitor takes a "selfie" during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Agua de Coco's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ronaldo Fraga's Summer 2015 collection show. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Alexandre Herchcovitch's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Stringer
Fause Haten's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Russian model Irina Shayk presents a creation from Triton's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ronaldo Fraga's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Alexandre Herchcovitch's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Stringer
Tufi Duek's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Alexandre Herchcovitch's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Stringer
Patricia Motta's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Animale's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ronaldo Fraga's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Tufi Duek's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Cavalera's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Tufi Duek's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Ronaldo Fraga's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Tufi Duek's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Animale's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Triton's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
