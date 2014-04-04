Edition:
<p>Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen reacts after presenting a creation from Colcci's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen smiles to her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (3rd R), as she stands next to designer Adriana Zucco onstage after the Colcci Summer 2015 show. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from Colcci's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures before his wife, model Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>South African model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation from Forum's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>South African model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation from Forum's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Lino Villaventura's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Lolitta's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Adriana Degreas's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>American top model Sean O'Pry presents a creation from Colcci's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Visitors take a "selfie" with a mobile phone near the runway. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Lolitta's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Forum's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Movimento's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Movimento's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A visitor takes a "selfie" during Sao Paulo Fashion Week. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Agua de Coco's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Ronaldo Fraga's Summer 2015 collection show. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Alexandre Herchcovitch's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Fause Haten's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Russian model Irina Shayk presents a creation from Triton's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Ronaldo Fraga's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Alexandre Herchcovitch's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Tufi Duek's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Alexandre Herchcovitch's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Patricia Motta's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Animale's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Ronaldo Fraga's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Brazilian model Isabeli Fontana. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Tufi Duek's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Cavalera's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Tufi Duek's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Ronaldo Fraga's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Tufi Duek's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Animale's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

<p>Triton's Summer 2015 collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker</p>

