Pictures | Wed Apr 15, 2015 | 6:25pm IST

Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
1 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
2 / 37
PAT BO. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
3 / 37
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
4 / 37
Ellus Summer. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
5 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
6 / 37
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
7 / 37
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
8 / 37
Brazilian top model Caroline Trentini presents a creation from Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
9 / 37
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
10 / 37
Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
11 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
12 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
13 / 37
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
14 / 37
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
15 / 37
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
16 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
17 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
18 / 37
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
19 / 37
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
20 / 37
Agua de Coco. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
21 / 37
Osklen. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
22 / 37
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
23 / 37
Models present creations from the Cavalera collection with Indians of Yawanawa ethnicity. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
24 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
25 / 37
PAT BO. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
26 / 37
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
27 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
28 / 37
Cavalera. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
29 / 37
Ellus. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
30 / 37
Brazilian top model Isabeli Fontana as she presents a creation from the Agua de Coco Summer 2016 Ready To Wear collection. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
31 / 37
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
32 / 37
Triya. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
33 / 37
Sacada. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
34 / 37
TNG. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
35 / 37
Animale. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
36 / 37
Musician Iggy Pop performs during a promotional event. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
37 / 37
