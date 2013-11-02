Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Models present creations from the Melissa 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Ronaldo Fraga 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Gloria Coelho 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation in a subway station during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations from the FH for Fause Haten 2014 Winter Collection on the street during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen presents a creation from the Colcci Winter 2014 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Melissa 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Lino Villaventura 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Melissa 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations from the Amapo 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
South African model Candice Swanepoel presents a creation from the Forum 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Lino Villaventura 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the FH for Fause Haten 2014 Winter Collection, on the street during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations on a train in a subway station during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Models present creations from the Uma Raquel Davidowicz 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation in a subway station during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Fernanda Yamamoto 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation in a subway station during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Alexandre Herchcovitch 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Melissa 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A model presents a creation from the Fernanda Yamamoto 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Osklen 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A model presents a creation from the Alexandre Herchcovitch 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations from the Tufi Duek 2014 winter collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Models present creations in a subway station during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
