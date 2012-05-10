Saree Power
Mamata Banerjee (5th R), chief of the regional Trinamool Congress party, and Chief Minister of West Bengal marches with party activists during a protest rally at Singur, north of Kolkata, September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee (L) and Chief Minister of West Bengal presents a bouquet to chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi before their meeting in New Delhi May 16, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
Priyanka Gandhi Vadera, daughter of chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi, smiles upon her arrival for an election campaign rally at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) greets the media prior to their meeting at her residence in New Delhi May 16, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan (C), his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L) and his mother Jaya Bachchan pose for a picture at the Annual Star Screen Awards ceremony in Mumbai January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty (R) and Jade Goody, the former British reality show contestant, pose for a picture in Mumbai August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Handout/Files
Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (L) poses with a waxwork model of herself at Madame Tussauds in London March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files
Former filmstar andl politician Jayalalitha gestures in Madras, May 13, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Leader of the opposition and member of the right-wing Hindu party Bharatiya Janata Party Sushma Swaraj leaves with delegation members at the end of a news conference in Colombo April 21,2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses during the launch of photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2010 calendar in Mumbai January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
ICICI Bank's Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar poses for a picture at the bank's headquarters in Mumbai April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Naina Lal Kidwai, HSBC country head for India, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mumbai August 24, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Nafisa Ali, a former Miss India turned Bollywood actress turned politician meets children during an election campaign in Kolkata April 22, 2004. REUTERS/Files
Novelist and human rights activist, Arundhati Roy, holds her Sydney Peace Prize after a presentation at Sydney University November 4, 2004. REUTERS/David Gray/Files
Medha Patkar, head of the Narmada Bachao Andolan talks to her supporters in New Delhi, April 23, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Tennis player Sania Mirza (R) and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik smile during their wedding ceremony at a hotel in Hyderabad April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Handout/Files
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses in Mumbai August 5, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (R) arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi arrives at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/Files
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (R) waves to the crowd as socialite Maureen Wadia smiles during the CN Wadia Gold Cup Million Derby horse race in Mumbai March 9, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files
Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar (L) is welcomed by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda as she pays a courtesy call at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool/Files
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy are welcomed by President Pratibha Patil and her husband Devisingh Shekhawat at the Rashtrapati Bhavan palace in New Delhi December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Lionel...more
Bollywood star Sushmita Sen presents a design by fashion house "Gazala" during a fashion show in Mumbai October 1, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
