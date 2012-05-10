Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 10, 2012 | 5:05pm IST

Saree Power

<p>Mamata Banerjee (5th R), chief of the regional Trinamool Congress party, and Chief Minister of West Bengal marches with party activists during a protest rally at Singur, north of Kolkata, September 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

<p>Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee (L) and Chief Minister of West Bengal presents a bouquet to chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi before their meeting in New Delhi May 16, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

<p>Priyanka Gandhi Vadera, daughter of chief of India's ruling Congress party Sonia Gandhi, smiles upon her arrival for an election campaign rally at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (L) greets the media prior to their meeting at her residence in New Delhi May 16, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

<p>Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan (C), his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (L) and his mother Jaya Bachchan pose for a picture at the Annual Star Screen Awards ceremony in Mumbai January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty (R) and Jade Goody, the former British reality show contestant, pose for a picture in Mumbai August 17, 2008. REUTERS/Handout/Files</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit (L) poses with a waxwork model of herself at Madame Tussauds in London March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/Files</p>

<p>Former filmstar andl politician Jayalalitha gestures in Madras, May 13, 2001. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Leader of the opposition and member of the right-wing Hindu party Bharatiya Janata Party Sushma Swaraj leaves with delegation members at the end of a news conference in Colombo April 21,2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Vidya Balan poses during the launch of photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2010 calendar in Mumbai January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

<p>ICICI Bank's Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar poses for a picture at the bank's headquarters in Mumbai April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Naina Lal Kidwai, HSBC country head for India, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mumbai August 24, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

<p>Nafisa Ali, a former Miss India turned Bollywood actress turned politician meets children during an election campaign in Kolkata April 22, 2004. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Novelist and human rights activist, Arundhati Roy, holds her Sydney Peace Prize after a presentation at Sydney University November 4, 2004. REUTERS/David Gray/Files</p>

<p>Medha Patkar, head of the Narmada Bachao Andolan talks to her supporters in New Delhi, April 23, 2001. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Tennis player Sania Mirza (R) and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik smile during their wedding ceremony at a hotel in Hyderabad April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Handout/Files</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif poses in Mumbai August 5, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan (R) arrives with actress Kareena Kapoor on the green carpet for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Colombo June 5, 2010. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 10th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Macau June 13, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files</p>

<p>Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi arrives at the 9th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards in Bangkok June 8, 2008. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom/Files</p>

<p>Bollywood actor Salman Khan (R) waves to the crowd as socialite Maureen Wadia smiles during the CN Wadia Gold Cup Million Derby horse race in Mumbai March 9, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani/Files</p>

<p>Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar (L) is welcomed by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda as she pays a courtesy call at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool/Files</p>

<p>Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy are welcomed by President Pratibha Patil and her husband Devisingh Shekhawat at the Rashtrapati Bhavan palace in New Delhi December 6, 2010. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool/Files</p>

<p>Bollywood star Sushmita Sen presents a design by fashion house "Gazala" during a fashion show in Mumbai October 1, 2005. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

Fashion from "India's Galliano"

Fashion from "India's Galliano"

