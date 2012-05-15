Sarkozy hands over the reins
The car transporting France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, surrounded by the medias, arrive at the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy...more
The car transporting France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, surrounded by the medias, arrive at the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Supporters of France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy wait near the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande and Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. The slogan reads "Come back"....more
Supporters of France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy wait near the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande and Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. The slogan reads "Come back". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande arrives at the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony with outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande arrives at the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony with outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande (R) walks upthe red carpet towards outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) before the handover ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande (R) walks upthe red carpet towards outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) before the handover ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy welcomes his successor newly-elected President Francois Hollande upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace for a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy welcomes his successor newly-elected President Francois Hollande upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace for a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy welcomes his successor newly-elected President Francois Hollande upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace for a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy welcomes his successor newly-elected President Francois Hollande upon his arrival at the Elysee Palace for a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and newly-elected President Francois Hollande stand on the steps of the Elysee Palace at the handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and newly-elected President Francois Hollande stand on the steps of the Elysee Palace at the handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy shakes hands with newly-elected President Francois Hollande on the steps of the Elysee Palace at the handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy shakes hands with newly-elected President Francois Hollande on the steps of the Elysee Palace at the handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, arrives on the red carpet in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15,...more
Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, arrives on the red carpet in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, waves as she arrives for the handover ceremony between her husband and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 15, 2012....more
Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, waves as she arrives for the handover ceremony between her husband and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy welcomes Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, on the steps of the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between Hollande and outgoing President...more
France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy welcomes Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, on the steps of the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy welcomes Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, on the steps of the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between Hollande and outgoing President...more
France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy welcomes Valerie Trierweiler, companion of France's newly-elected President Francois Hollande, on the steps of the Elysee Palace for the handover ceremony between Hollande and outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leave the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leave the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy walk down the steps as they leave the Elysee Palace after the handover ceremony with new President Francois Hollande (top R), who stands with his companion Valerie...more
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy walk down the steps as they leave the Elysee Palace after the handover ceremony with new President Francois Hollande (top R), who stands with his companion Valerie Trierweiler at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
General view of France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy as they leave the Elysee Palace after the handover ceremony with new President Francois Hollande, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 15, 2012. ...more
General view of France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy (L) and his wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy as they leave the Elysee Palace after the handover ceremony with new President Francois Hollande, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy wave as they leave the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy wave as they leave the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leave the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy leave the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy waves as he leaves the Elysee Palace after the handover ceremony with newly-elected President Francois Hollande in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy waves as he leaves the Elysee Palace after the handover ceremony with newly-elected President Francois Hollande in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy waves as she leaves the Elysee Palace with outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's outgoing First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy waves as she leaves the Elysee Palace with outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy and at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy waves to the crowd as he leaves in a car the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
France's outgoing President Nicolas Sarkozy waves to the crowd as he leaves in a car the Elysee Palace at the end of a handover ceremony in Paris, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Patrick Kovarik/Pool
Next Slideshows
Phone hacking scandal
A look at the phone hacking scandal involving Rupert Murdoch's News Corp newspapers in Britain.
Women of India
A collection of pictures of Indian women from all walks of life.
Dumpster diners
A look at "freegans", a group of people who gather food from garbage bins not because of financial need but to try to address issues of over-consumption and...
The oldest yoga teacher
Tao Porchon-Lynch, 93, was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.