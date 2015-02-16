Saturday Night Live 40th anniversary
Television host Jimmy Fallon and singer Justin Timberlake arrive for the 40th Anniversary Saturday Night Live broadcast in Manhattan, New York February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Politician Sarah Palin. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Tina Fey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Will Ferrell. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Gilbert Gottfried. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV host Seth Myers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Amy Poehler. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress and comedian Sarah Silverman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Justin Timberlake, actor Billy Crystal and TV host Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actresses Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Comedian Dave Chappelle and wife Elaine. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Dan Aykroyd. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Molly Shannon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Adam Sandler and wife Jackie Sandler. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Bill Hader. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Eddie Murphy and partner Paige Butcher. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actors Olivia Wilde and partner Jason Sudeikis. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Rachel Dratch. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Melissa McCarthy. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Comedian Louis C.K. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Glenn Close. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Cecily Strong. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Fred Armisen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Horatio Sanz. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Betty White. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
TV host Alex Trebek. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Martin Short. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Musician Keith Richards and Patti Hansen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Chevy Chase. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Emma Stone. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Whoopi Goldberg. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Jim Carrey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor John Goodman. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Comedian David Spade. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Tom Arnold. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actor Chris Kattan. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
