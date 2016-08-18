Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 19, 2016 | 12:50am IST

Saudi Arabia's abandoned migrant workers

An Asian worker rests at his accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia. Migrant construction workers, abandoned in their thousands by Saudi employers in filthy desert camps during the kingdom's economic slump, say they will not accept a government offer of free flights home unless they receive months of unpaid wages. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
The plight of the workers, stranded for months in crowded dormitories at labor camps with little money and limited access to food, water or medical care, has alarmed their home countries and drawn unwelcome attention to the conditions of some of the 10 million foreign workers on whom the Saudi economy depends. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
The government says it is trying to resolve the situation by giving the workers -- who normally need their employers' permission to leave the country -- the right to go home and free transport back. It is also granting them special permission to stay while they look for other jobs. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
But workers say they fear that if they leave they will end up with nothing at all. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
They sleep six to eight to a tiny room, with stray cats and cockroaches lingering on torn bedsheets. They sit on the floor to eat food rations provided by the Labour Ministry or their embassies. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
There is no regular supply of clean drinking water -- a filter on a public water fountain meant to be changed daily has not been serviced in a year -- so they are forced to buy bottled water with their own money. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Countries including India, Pakistan and the Philippines have sent senior officials to Riyadh to press authorities to assist their workers. Indian officials said this month that more than 6,200 former Indian employees of construction conglomerate Saudi Oger were stranded in Saudi camps after being laid off and owed wages. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Two weeks ago, after Indian authorities raised their concerns, King Salman set aside 100 million riyals of government money to help the stranded workers, mostly from Pakistan, India, the Philippines and Bangladesh. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Asian workers have their lunch at their accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Asian workers look out of their accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
An Asian worker looks on at his accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
An Asian worker carries a water bottle at his accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Asian workers have their lunch at their accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
Asian workers gather as they speak to Reuters' journalists at their accommodation in Qadisiya labor camp, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
