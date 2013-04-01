Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Apr 1, 2013 | 10:40pm IST

Saudi stunt driving

<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. Performing stunts such as sidewall skiing and drifts is a popular hobby amongst Saudi youths. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. Performing stunts such as sidewall skiing and drifts is a popular hobby amongst Saudi...more

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. Performing stunts such as sidewall skiing and drifts is a popular hobby amongst Saudi youths. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
1 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
2 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
3 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
4 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
5 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
6 / 7
<p>Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity</p>

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Monday, April 01, 2013

Saudi youths demonstrate a stunt known as "sidewall skiing" (driving on two wheels) in the northern city of Hail, in Saudi Arabia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Holy Week in India

Holy Week in India

Next Slideshows

Holy Week in India

Holy Week in India

Good Friday and Easter observed across the country.

31 Mar 2013
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from this week.

30 Mar 2013
Holy Week

Holy Week

Holy Week is celebrated in many Christian traditions during the week before Easter.

30 Mar 2013
Playing Jesus

Playing Jesus

Re-enacting the crucifixion for Easter.

30 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures