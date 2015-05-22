Edition:
Saudi suicide bombing

A family member of a slain victim mourns after arriving at the Imam Ali mosque, the site of a suicide bomb attack, in the village of al-Qadeeh in the eastern province of Gatif, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2015. A suicide bomber blew himself up at the Shi'ite mosque in eastern Saudi Arabia during Friday prayers, leaving many dead or wounded. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Family members of victims and well wishers are seen after a suicide bomb attack at the Imam Ali mosque in the village of al-Qadeeh in the eastern province of Gatif May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Family members of victims and well wishers are seen after a suicide bomb attack at the Imam Ali mosque in the village of al-Qadeeh in the eastern province of Gatif May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Family members of victims and well wishers are seen after a suicide bomb attack at the Imam Ali mosque in the village of al-Qadeeh in the eastern province of Gatif May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
Family members of victims and well wishers are seen after a suicide bomb attack at the Imam Ali mosque in the village of al-Qadeeh in the eastern province of Gatif May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 22, 2015
