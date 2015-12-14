Saudi women
Saudi woman Fawzia al-Harbi, a candidate for local municipal council elections, shows her candidate biography at a shopping mall in Riyadh November 29, 2015. The biography reads "Fawzia, Riyadh City, Fifth District, Fawzia Hejab al-Harbi, Electoral...more
Women walk past an empty coffee shop during summer, with temperatures rising above 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) in Riyadh July 12, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Women rest after casting their votes at a polling station during municipal elections, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Veiled Saudi women work at a coffee shop in Tabuk, 1500 km (932 miles) from Riyadh November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Alhwaity
A woman using an iPhone visits the 27th Janadriya festival on the outskirts of Riyadh February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
A woman reads a newspaper with a picture of recently deceased Saudi Crown Prince Nayef on its front in Jeddah June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
A female Saudi pharmacist (R) dispenses medicines at the International Medical Center in Jeddah June 4, 2007. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athletes made their appearance at the opening ceremony...more
Saudi Arabian women, seeking a job, talk with recruiters during a job fair in Riyadh January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A Saudi saleswoman works in a boutique at a mall in Jeddah January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
Veiled Saudi women make Kelja, a popular sweet, during the Productive Families' 6th Festival in the Saudi central province of Qassim December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A woman drives a car in Saudi Arabia October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
Saudi Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a protest in Qatif, against a film made in the U.S. that mocks the Prophet Mohammad, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Zaki Ghawas
A veil-clad female worker fills a can with olive oil at a factory for pickling olives in the Saudi city of Tabuk October 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Guests dine around a table lifted in the air by a crane at an event known as "Dinner in the Sky" in the Red Sea city of Jeddah August 18, 2011. REUTERS/Susan Baaghil
A veiled woman wearing a badge with a portrait of Saudi King Abdullah browses a book at the Riyadh International Book Fair March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi women prepare their painting tools during an activity for national drawings in Jeddah October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Female driver Azza Al Shmasani alights from her car after driving in defiance of the ban in Riyadh June 22, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi women shop at Al-Hayatt mall in Riyadh February 15, 2012. Single men are not allowed into the mall, which is accessible only to families and single women. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Saudi veiled women celebrate the country's National Day in Riyadh September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed
Next Slideshows
Funerals for San Bernardino victims
Memorial services are held for San Bernardino shooting victims.
At night in Aleppo
Damaged architecture seen at night in Aleppo.
The Le Pen Front
Marine Le Pen's far-right National Front did not win any region in French elections, in a setback to her hopes of being a serious presidential contender in...
North Korea's band cancels tour
An all-female North Korean pop group formed by leader Kim Jong Un abruptly canceled a Beijing concert due to "communication issues" and headed home, Chinese...
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.