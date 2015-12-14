Saudi women

Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athletes made their appearance at the opening ceremony...more

Saudi Arabia's contingent takes part in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium July 27, 2012. Saudi Arabia's first female Olympic athletes made their appearance at the opening ceremony to the London Games, dressed in traditional hijabs, or Islamic headscarfs. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

