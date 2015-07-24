Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 25, 2015 | 1:51am IST

Saudis land at Aden airport

A Saudi soldier stands guard at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. Two Saudi aircraft landed at Aden bringing equipment needed to re-open the city's airport four months after the Yemeni civil war shut it down. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi soldier stands guard at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Saudi soldier stands guard at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
1 / 15
A Saudi soldier secure the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi soldier secure the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Saudi soldier secure the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
2 / 15
A Southern Resistance fighter stands guard at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Southern Resistance fighter stands guard at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Southern Resistance fighter stands guard at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
3 / 15
A Saudi soldier stands guard as servicemen on a Saudi military cargo plane prepare to unload aid at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi soldier stands guard as servicemen on a Saudi military cargo plane prepare to unload aid at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Saudi soldier stands guard as servicemen on a Saudi military cargo plane prepare to unload aid at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
4 / 15
A Southern Resistance fighter is pictured through a damaged door glass as he stands guard at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Southern Resistance fighter is pictured through a damaged door glass as he stands guard at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Southern Resistance fighter is pictured through a damaged door glass as he stands guard at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
5 / 15
A Southern Resistance fighter walks past a damaged part of the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Southern Resistance fighter walks past a damaged part of the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Southern Resistance fighter walks past a damaged part of the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
6 / 15
Southern Resistance fighters are seen at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Southern Resistance fighters are seen at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Southern Resistance fighters are seen at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
7 / 15
A Saudi military cargo plane is seen at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Saudi military cargo plane is seen at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Saudi military cargo plane is seen at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
8 / 15
Workers and Southern Resistance fighters unload an aid shipment from a Saudi military cargo plane at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers and Southern Resistance fighters unload an aid shipment from a Saudi military cargo plane at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Workers and Southern Resistance fighters unload an aid shipment from a Saudi military cargo plane at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
9 / 15
A Southern Resistance fighter stands guard at the damaged international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

A Southern Resistance fighter stands guard at the damaged international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
A Southern Resistance fighter stands guard at the damaged international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
10 / 15
Workers unload aid shipment from a Saudi military cargo plane at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers unload aid shipment from a Saudi military cargo plane at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
Workers unload aid shipment from a Saudi military cargo plane at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
11 / 15
Workers remove debris from the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden after Southern Resistance fighters took control of it, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers remove debris from the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden after Southern Resistance fighters took control of it, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Workers remove debris from the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden after Southern Resistance fighters took control of it, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
12 / 15
Southern Resistance fighters check the wreckage of a destroyed Boeing 747 plane at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Southern Resistance fighters check the wreckage of a destroyed Boeing 747 plane at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Southern Resistance fighters check the wreckage of a destroyed Boeing 747 plane at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
13 / 15
Southern Resistance fighters ride armoured personnel carriers at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Southern Resistance fighters ride armoured personnel carriers at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Southern Resistance fighters ride armoured personnel carriers at the international airport of Yemen's southern port city of Aden, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
14 / 15
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter hides behind soldiers as they aim their weapons at Houthi positions around the airport of Yemen's southern city of Aden, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A Southern Popular Resistance fighter hides behind soldiers as they aim their weapons at Houthi positions around the airport of Yemen's southern city of Aden, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
A Southern Popular Resistance fighter hides behind soldiers as they aim their weapons at Houthi positions around the airport of Yemen's southern city of Aden, May 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
15 / 15
