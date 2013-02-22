Edition:
Saved from a flood

<p>A woman is rescued from flood waters by a resident standing on top of her car during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by a resident during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013 REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013 REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A woman stuck in her car is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A woman is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>A woman is rescued from flood waters by residents during heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

<p>Damaged cars are seen following heavy rain in Chalandri suburb north of Athens, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis</p>

