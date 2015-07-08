Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 8, 2015 | 9:00pm IST

Saving dogs from the dinner plate

Dog lover Yang Xiaoyun holds a dog that she purchased in China's southern town of Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. Yang said she spent 300,000 RMB ($48,248 USD) to purchase 500 dogs to rescue them from dog meat dealers at Yulin's annual dog meat festival last month. She keeps more than 1,000 dogs in her shelters, mostly abandoned or purchased from dog meat traders. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Dog lover Yang Xiaoyun holds a dog that she purchased in China's southern town of Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. Yang said she spent 300,000 RMB ($48,248 USD) to purchase 500 dogs to rescue them from dog meat dealers...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Dog lover Yang Xiaoyun holds a dog that she purchased in China's southern town of Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. Yang said she spent 300,000 RMB ($48,248 USD) to purchase 500 dogs to rescue them from dog meat dealers at Yulin's annual dog meat festival last month. She keeps more than 1,000 dogs in her shelters, mostly abandoned or purchased from dog meat traders. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
1 / 20
Visitors play with rescued dogs at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Visitors play with rescued dogs at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Visitors play with rescued dogs at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
2 / 20
A dog, which was purchased by Yang Xiaoyun in Yulin, is seen at Yang's shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A dog, which was purchased by Yang Xiaoyun in Yulin, is seen at Yang's shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A dog, which was purchased by Yang Xiaoyun in Yulin, is seen at Yang's shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
3 / 20
Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
4 / 20
Yang Xiaoyun injects medicine in a dog which she purchased in Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Yang Xiaoyun injects medicine in a dog which she purchased in Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Yang Xiaoyun injects medicine in a dog which she purchased in Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
5 / 20
Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
6 / 20
Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Rescued dogs are seen at a shelter run by Yang Xiaoyun in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
7 / 20
Yang Xiaoyun holds a dog which she purchased in Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Yang Xiaoyun holds a dog which she purchased in Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
Yang Xiaoyun holds a dog which she purchased in Yulin, at her shelter for dogs in Tianjin, China, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
8 / 20
Animal lover Yang Xiaoyun (L) uses a mobile phone next to a cage accommodating dogs which she purchased from dog vendors to rescue them from dog meat dealers at a temporary shelter in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. Local residents in Yulin host small gatherings to consume dog meat and lychees during the festival, in celebration of the summer solstice which marks the coming of the hottest days. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Animal lover Yang Xiaoyun (L) uses a mobile phone next to a cage accommodating dogs which she purchased from dog vendors to rescue them from dog meat dealers at a temporary shelter in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. Local residents...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Animal lover Yang Xiaoyun (L) uses a mobile phone next to a cage accommodating dogs which she purchased from dog vendors to rescue them from dog meat dealers at a temporary shelter in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. Local residents in Yulin host small gatherings to consume dog meat and lychees during the festival, in celebration of the summer solstice which marks the coming of the hottest days. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
9 / 20
Dogs for sale are seen in Dashichang dog market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Dogs for sale are seen in Dashichang dog market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Dogs for sale are seen in Dashichang dog market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
10 / 20
A man carrying butchered dogs drives past a pet dog at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man carrying butchered dogs drives past a pet dog at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A man carrying butchered dogs drives past a pet dog at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
11 / 20
A dog which was purchased by animal right activists in order to rescue it from dog dealers, is seen in a cage nearby a dog trading market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A dog which was purchased by animal right activists in order to rescue it from dog dealers, is seen in a cage nearby a dog trading market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
A dog which was purchased by animal right activists in order to rescue it from dog dealers, is seen in a cage nearby a dog trading market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
12 / 20
A customer holds a puppy for viewing at Dashichang dog market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A customer holds a puppy for viewing at Dashichang dog market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A customer holds a puppy for viewing at Dashichang dog market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
13 / 20
Butchered dogs are seen at a slaughter house in a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Butchered dogs are seen at a slaughter house in a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Butchered dogs are seen at a slaughter house in a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 20
A man buys dog meat from a vendor at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man buys dog meat from a vendor at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A man buys dog meat from a vendor at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
15 / 20
Butchered dogs are displayed at a vendor's stall at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Butchered dogs are displayed at a vendor's stall at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Butchered dogs are displayed at a vendor's stall at a dog meat market in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
16 / 20
Dog meat is placed on a cutting board at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Dog meat is placed on a cutting board at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Dog meat is placed on a cutting board at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
17 / 20
People toast over a dog meat dish at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

People toast over a dog meat dish at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
People toast over a dog meat dish at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
18 / 20
A woman eats dog meat during a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman eats dog meat during a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A woman eats dog meat during a local dog meat festival in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
19 / 20
A boy looks at a bowl of dog meat carried by a waiter at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A boy looks at a bowl of dog meat carried by a waiter at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A boy looks at a bowl of dog meat carried by a waiter at a dog meat restaurant in Yulin, Guangxi Autonomous Region, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Confederate flag controversy

Confederate flag controversy

Next Slideshows

Confederate flag controversy

Confederate flag controversy

South Carolina Senate passes a bill to banish the Confederate flag from statehouse grounds to a museum.

08 Jul 2015
Happy 116th Birthday

Happy 116th Birthday

The world's oldest person celebrates her 116th birthday in Brooklyn.

08 Jul 2015
Reliving the Crusades

Reliving the Crusades

Participants re-enact a 12th century battle in Israel's Galilee region.

07 Jul 2015
China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

07 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast