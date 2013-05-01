Say cheese!
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh smiles during the release of Congress party's manifesto for the April/May general election in New Delhi March 24, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur
Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi smiles as she addresses the media at her residence in New Delhi May 16, 2009. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Indra Nooyi (R), chairman and chief executive officer of PepsiCo, and chairman of Bharti Airtel Ltd. Sunil Mittal smile during the three-day long India Economic Summit 2009 at the World Economic Forum in New Delhi November 8, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur more
Akhilesh Yadav smiles during a meeting with the newly elected legislators at party headquarters in Lucknow March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Priyanka Gandhi Vadera (C), daughter of Congress party Chief Sonia Gandhi, smiles as she meets supporters of Congress party during a stopover at Rae Bareli district as part of her pre-election campaign in Uttar Pradesh January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Rahul Gandhi (C), a lawmaker and son of Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, smiles during his visit to a women's college in Patna February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Krishna Murari Kishan
Sachin Tendulkar smiles during a news conference held to celebrate becoming the first player in history to score 100 centuries, in Mumbai March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao smiles during a business conference in New Delhi July 31, 2009. REUTERS/B Mathur
Bollywood actor Zayed Khan (L) speaks as Anil Kapoor smiles during a party to celebrate the success of the music in their film "Yuvvraj" in Mumbai November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Manav Manglani (INDIA)
Bollywood actors Dino Morea (R) and Salman Khan smile during a celebrity soccer match to celebrate India's Independence Day in Mumbai August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan poses after talking to the media to promote the "Unforgettable" world tour in Toronto, July 17, 2008. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan smiles during a promotional event for a watch company in the outskirts of New Delhi October 4, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
India?s Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee smiles during a business conference in New Delhi October 17, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur
Leader of the opposition in the 15th Lok Sabha and member of the BJP Sushma Swaraj smiles with delegation members at the end of a news conference in Colombo April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte (SRI LANKA - Tags: POLITICS)
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan smiles during Motorola's promotional event in New Delhi August 23, 2007. REUTERS/Tanushree Punwani
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan smiles during the promotional event of Diageo Radico Distilleries Pvt. Ltd., a liquor manufacturing company in New Delhi February 2, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur (INDIA)
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan smiles during a promotional event of a beverage manufacturing company in New Delhi May 23, 2008. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif smiles during a news conference of her movie ''Tees Maar Khan'' in Kolkata December 11, 2010.REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar (R) and Kareena Kapoor smile during a promotional event for their movie "Kambakkht Ishq" in New Delhi July 2, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan (L) and Deepika Padukone smile during a news conference in Mumbai October 8, 2009. REUTERS/Manav Manglani
Mukesh Ambani (R), chairman of Reliance Industries, smiles as his brother Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group, stands behind him during the inauguration ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat global investor summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 11,...more
Nita Ambani (C), Chairperson of Reliance Foundation and wife of Mukesh Ambani Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, claps while listening a song during a "Reliance Bij - Bharat India Jodo" campaign at Salarpur village, south of...more
Anil Ambani, chairman of the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group, smiles during a news conference in Mumbai January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama smiles during the Dayawati Modi foundation for art, culture and education function in New Delhi December 2, 2011. . REUTERS/B Mathur
Narendra Modi, Chief Minister of Gujarat, gestures after taking his oath as chief minister during a swearing-in ceremony in Ahmedabad December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty poses for photographers after attending a news conference where she announced her involvement in the V8 Gourmet Group, in London August 24, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
Bollywood star and owner of the Kings XI Punjab cricket team, Preity Zinta, addresses a news conference of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket tournament in Cape Town, April 16, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Cast member Priyanka Chopra attends a news conference to promote the movie "Don - The King is back" at the 62nd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Bollywood star Sushmita Sen smiles as she poses at a product launch in Mumbai September 20, 2006. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
