Pictures | Tue Aug 1, 2017 | 1:15am IST

Scaramucci's week in the White House

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci talks to the media outside the White House in Washington, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Anthony Scaramucci blows a kiss to reporters after addressing the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Anthony Scaramucci speaks during an on-air interview at the White House in Washington, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault and Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Anthony Scaramucci walks to the White House in Washington, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Anthony Scaramucci addresses the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
Anthony Scaramucci and senior advisor Kellyanne Conway arrive to travel with President Donald Trump to Beaver, West Virginia from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Anthony Scaramucci arrives with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Anthony Scaramucci talks with speech writer Stephen Miller (L) as they arrive with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Anthony Scaramucci stands by during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 22, 2017
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus walks to his car as Anthony Scaramucci and other staff members arrive with President Trump aboard Air Force One at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
