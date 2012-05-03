Edition:
Thu May 3, 2012

Scarlett gets a star

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Actress Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson smiles at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Scarlett Johansson smiles at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Actress Scarlett Johansson smiles at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>The star of actress Scarlett Johansson is pictured after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

The star of actress Scarlett Johansson is pictured after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, May 03, 2012

The star of actress Scarlett Johansson is pictured after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs after her star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs after her star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs after her star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson is interviewed as she stands on her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Scarlett Johansson is interviewed as she stands on her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Actress Scarlett Johansson is interviewed as she stands on her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Jeremy Renner speaks, as actress Scarlett Johansson smiles, at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Jeremy Renner speaks, as actress Scarlett Johansson smiles, at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Actor Jeremy Renner speaks, as actress Scarlett Johansson smiles, at the ceremony where she was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs after her star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs after her star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Actress Scarlett Johansson signs autographs after her star was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson stands on her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Scarlett Johansson stands on her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Actress Scarlett Johansson stands on her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actor Jeremy Renner signs autographs at the ceremony where actress Scarlett Johansson (not pictured) was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actor Jeremy Renner signs autographs at the ceremony where actress Scarlett Johansson (not pictured) was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Actor Jeremy Renner signs autographs at the ceremony where actress Scarlett Johansson (not pictured) was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Actress Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Actress Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Actress Scarlett Johansson poses by her star after it was unveiled on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

<p>Fans wait at the ceremony where actress Scarlett Johansson was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Fans wait at the ceremony where actress Scarlett Johansson was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, May 03, 2012

Fans wait at the ceremony where actress Scarlett Johansson was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

