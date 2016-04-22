Edition:
Scars of the earth

Cows are seen in this aerial view on a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest near Rio Pardo, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon rainforest, rises where only jungle stood less than a quarter of a century ago. Loggers first cleared the forest followed by ranchers and farmers, then small merchants and prospectors. Brazil's government has stated a goal of eliminating illegal deforestation, but enforcing the law in remote corners like Rio Pardo is far from easy. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Farmer Jose Timoteo rubs his eyes while surveying land that was deforested for agricultural use, near the town of Pacaraima, in northern Brazil, March 17, 1998. Tropical forests nearly the size of India are set to be destroyed by 2050 if current trends continue, causing species loss, displacement and a major increase in climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions. REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
A truck carrying a tree extracted illegally from the Amazon rainforest drives at night along a trail parallel to the Trans-Amazonian highway near the city of Uruara, Para State, April 20, 2013. The Amazon rainforest is being eaten away at by deforestation, much of which takes place as areas are burnt by large fires to clear land for agriculture. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
The Amazon rain forest (R), bordered by deforested land prepared for the planting of soybeans, is pictured in this aerial photo taken over Mato Grosso state in western Brazil, October 4, 2015. Tropical forests play a crucial role in sucking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and scientists say that conserving them is key for combating climate change. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Aerial view shows Amazon forest burning in Mato Grosso state, Brazil, August 9, 2005. In 2003 deforestation in Brazil was responsible for emitting 1.76 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide, a similar amount to Russia's 2013 emissions from fossil fuels and cement production. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
An area of the Amazon rainforest which has been slashed and burned stands next to a section of virgin forest, as seen from a police helicopter during the "Hileia Patria" operation against sawmills and loggers who trade in illegally-extracted wood from the Alto Guama River indigenous reserve in Nova Esperanca do Piria, in Para State, Brazil, September 29, 2013. Brazil's deforestation emissions fell to 0.428 gigatonnes in 2012 as a result of public policy changes, better law enforcement and action by the private sector, researchers said. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
An aerial view shows tug boat carrying logs in a river in South Sumatra province, October 16, 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, October 16, 2010
The burned stumps of trees stand in a tract of deforested Amazon jungle near the city of Morais Almeida, Para state, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2013
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
An aerial view of a section of deforested Amazon rainforest turned into farmland near the city of Alta Floresta, Para state June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
A farmer ploughs a field for planting tea bushes after lumbering trees on the outskirts of Yingtan, Jiangxi province December 1, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, December 04, 2009
An aerial view shows illegal deforestation close to the Amazonia National Park in Itaituba, state of Para May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, August 03, 2012
An aerial view shows a tract of Amazon rainforest which has been cleared by loggers and farmers for agriculture, near the city of Santarem, Para State April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 11, 2013
A cow grazes next to a fallen tree on a tract of deforested Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para state, July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, November 12, 2013
Haze blankets a damaged rainforest in Sampit regency of the Indonesia's central Kalimantan province October 3, 2007. REUTERS/Hardi Baktiantoro

Reuters / Wednesday, November 21, 2007
An aerial view of an excavator at a forest on Indonesia's Sumatra island, August 5, 2010. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, August 05, 2010
Logs cut from virgin Amazon rainforest lie next to the nearly 1,200 ovens used to turn the wood into charcoal for use in iron smelters and for home use, just outside the town of Ulianopolis in Para state July 5, 2007. The cutting of trees for the charcoal industry is one of the main causes of the destruction of the world's largest rainforest. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2007
An aerial view shows a single tree seen on land that was previously jungle in Mato Grosso state, one of the Brazilian states suffering from deforestation, August 9, 2005. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Men try to extinguish a fire at a farm in Rio Pardo next to Bom Futuro National Forest, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 30, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
An aerial view of a deforested plot of the Amazon at the Bom Futuro National Forest in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
