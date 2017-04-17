Scenes from Coachella
Lorde performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A couple embrace in the late afternoon sun. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People pose for photos. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lady Gaga performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Girls walk hand in hand through a parking lot. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lead singer of Radiohead Thom Yorke performs on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A festival goer poses for photos on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dan Smith, lead singer of the band Bastille, performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People dance and pose for photos on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Drones perform a light show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fans watch as Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Women pose for a photo. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman dances at sunset. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man sleeps on the lawn in front of the main stage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kendrick Lamar performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People dance on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A child picks their nose while wearing headphones and listening to music. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The sunset is reflected in a parabolic mirror. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lorde performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman poses for a photo on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People pose for photos. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People dance while the band Bastille performs. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman walks with bunny ears in the late afternoon sun. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Women take a photo in the late afternoon sun. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A couple sleep on the grounds. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman takes a photo with a Polaroid camera. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People walk on the grounds with camping equipment. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People kiss on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The grounds are pictured. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A formation of airplanes flies over. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People lay down on the lawn in front of the main stage. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man is pushed on a scooter. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People are reflected in a mirror. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People dance on the opening day. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Disneyland Paris turns 25
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.