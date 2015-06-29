Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jun 29, 2015

Scenes from Glastonbury

Revelers embrace as they leave Worthy Farm in Somerset after the Glastonbury Festival in Britain June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Revelers pose with one of their sleeping friends as they listen to music on the Other stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Revelers stroll at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Revellers dance as George Ezra performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Revellers relax in front of the Other stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Daisy Martineau (R), aged three, and her two-year-old sister Pheobe walk in the rain at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Revelers walk through rubbish left in front of the Pyramid Stage as they leave Worthy Farm in Somerset after the Glastonbury Festival in Britain June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Patti Smith kisses the Dalai Lama as she performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Kendall Jenner dances as Kanye West performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Kanye West performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A reveler carries his baby as he arrives to listen to the Dalai Lama address a crowd gathered at the Stone Circles at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
A young reveller rests on her father's shoulders as they listen to James Bay at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Revellers look at paintings at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
A reveller looks on as Motorhead performs on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Revellers are lit up as they walk through Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Singer Mary J. Blige performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Horse mounted police officers, wearing fairy wings, patrol during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Revelers stroll in front of the Other stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Pete Doherty of the Libertines performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Revellers dance as they listen to Florence and the Machine perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Revellers walk on muddy ground during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Revellers dance as they listen to Motorhead perform on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Members of Motorhead perform on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Revellers dance as they listen to James Bay at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Revellers dance at a party during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Revellers dance in the rain as singer Mary J. Blige performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Revellers use the lavatories during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Revellers stroll through the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Revellers dance as singer Mary J. Blige performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Revellers sleep beside a camper van style tent during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Revellers inhale from balloons as the sun rises during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
The sun rises on a reveller carrying a potted plant as people queue up to be among the first to arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Revellers chat as the sun sets during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A revellers drags her suitcase as people arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Stella McCartney dances as Pharrell Williams performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 28, 2015
Revellers carry their belongings as they leave Worthy Farm in Somerset after the Glastonbury Festival in Britain June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Revelers chat among their tents during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
The Who performs on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
Florence and the Machine perform on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2015
Revelers walk through rubbish left in front of the Pyramid Stage as they leave Worthy Farm in Somerset after the Glastonbury Festival in Britain June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
