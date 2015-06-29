Scenes from Glastonbury
Revelers embrace as they leave Worthy Farm in Somerset after the Glastonbury Festival in Britain June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revelers pose with one of their sleeping friends as they listen to music on the Other stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revelers stroll at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance as George Ezra performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers relax in front of the Other stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Daisy Martineau (R), aged three, and her two-year-old sister Pheobe walk in the rain at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revelers walk through rubbish left in front of the Pyramid Stage as they leave Worthy Farm in Somerset after the Glastonbury Festival in Britain June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Patti Smith kisses the Dalai Lama as she performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kendall Jenner dances as Kanye West performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kanye West performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveler carries his baby as he arrives to listen to the Dalai Lama address a crowd gathered at the Stone Circles at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A young reveller rests on her father's shoulders as they listen to James Bay at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers look at paintings at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A reveller looks on as Motorhead performs on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers are lit up as they walk through Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Singer Mary J. Blige performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Horse mounted police officers, wearing fairy wings, patrol during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revelers stroll in front of the Other stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Pete Doherty of the Libertines performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance as they listen to Florence and the Machine perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers walk on muddy ground during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance as they listen to Motorhead perform on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Members of Motorhead perform on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance as they listen to James Bay at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance at a party during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance in the rain as singer Mary J. Blige performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers use the lavatories during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers stroll through the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers dance as singer Mary J. Blige performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers sleep beside a camper van style tent during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers inhale from balloons as the sun rises during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The sun rises on a reveller carrying a potted plant as people queue up to be among the first to arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers chat as the sun sets during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A revellers drags her suitcase as people arrive for the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Stella McCartney dances as Pharrell Williams performs on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain, June 27, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revellers carry their belongings as they leave Worthy Farm in Somerset after the Glastonbury Festival in Britain June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revelers chat among their tents during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
The Who performs on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset in Britain, June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Florence and the Machine perform on the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Revelers walk through rubbish left in front of the Pyramid Stage as they leave Worthy Farm in Somerset after the Glastonbury Festival in Britain June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
