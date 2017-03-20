Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 20, 2017 | 7:15pm IST

Scenes from SXSW

"Juliet Tango" performs in a parking lot surrounded by cars. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Audience members wait for Lilly Hiatt to perform at Lambert's. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Street Fighter competitors take part in the Fighters Underground. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
Kayem (C), who is Libyan-American, performs with Bassel and the Supernaturals, led by Bassel Almadani (R), who is first-generation Syrian American, at the ContraBand Showcase featuring artists representing countries included in U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order travel bans. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
Recording artist Snoop Dogg and recording artist and criminal justice activist Weldon Angelos speak. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
The Australian group "The Heart Collectors" performs in the Victorian Room at the Driskill. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 19, 2017
The Japanese punk rock garage quartet Otoboke Beaver perform at Maggie Mae's. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Participants in the cosplay contest sit in the audience during the Gaming Opening Party. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Jimmy Way performs on a street corner. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Attendees play the Catan board game at the Gaming Expo. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar speaks. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
Audience members react during the Exalt Showcase of gospel and Christian music at Central Presbyterian Church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A group turns a car white during the South by Southwest (SXSW) Music Film Interactive Festival 2017 in Austin, Texas, March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
The Japanese action comic punk band Peelander-Z performs at the Valhalla. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Attendee Jade Shyu wears a "Hire Me" sign while waiting in line for a session. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A man carries a kangaroo along 6th Street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
The Dig perform at the Swan Dive. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Joshua Kirksey performs during the Exalt Showcase of gospel and Christian music at Central Presbyterian Church. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Jason Pollock (L), director of the documentary film "Stranger Fruit," becomes emotional as Michael Brown Sr., father of Mike Brown Jr who was killed in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014, speaks during a panel discussion. "Stranger Fruit" tells the story of Mike Brown Jr. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Drones fly over 6th Street to recreate the Phoenix lights UFOs featured in the film "Phoenix Forgotten". REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Women dressed as handmaids promoting the Hulu original series The Handmaid's Tale stand along a public street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Attendees take part in a Yoga for Techies Meet Up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
An employee demonstrates the Groove, a 'wearable glove device that enhances the dancer's expression', at the Trade Show. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
People with their clothes off to promote the new Bravo series Stripped stand under umbrellas in the rain. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
The audience watches Lou Rebecca perform at Swan Dive bar. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Former Vice-President Joe Biden speaks about the Biden Cancer Initiative. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Attendees build a Crave Duet vibrator during a workshop. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
An attendee shows off the Crave Duet vibrator she built with the help of a 'Vibrator Technician'. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Attendees compete at a Technical Architects Speed Chess Meet Up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Elijah Ford performs a Second Play show at the Hilton Austin Taco Project. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Veronica Tristan, who is homeless, has make-up applied at Lava Mae's Pop-Up Care Village, which offers medical care, hair cuts, make-up, showers and other care to people in need. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Japanese author and creator of the KonMari Method to declutter, Marie Kondo, poses with one of books for a fan's photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Sam Allen performs on a street corner on 6th Street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Attendees take part in a Yoga for Techies Meet Up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
A job seeker spins a wheel of Unilever brands. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
A job seeker (L) talks to representatives of Hilti at the Job Market. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Businessman Mark Cuban listens as he is introduced. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Job seekers talk to representatives of State Farm at the Job Fair. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Casey Neistat, a YouTube creator, filmmaker, technology entrepreneur and part of CNN Worldwide. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Attendees listen as mountain climber Cory Richards delivers the day's keynote address. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
The band Frenship performs at the Nook bar on 6th Street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Audience members use their mobile phones to take photographs of former Vice-President Joe Biden. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
