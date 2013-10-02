Edition:
Scenes from the shutdown

<p>U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) and Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) (R) talk to reporters as they depart a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 2, 2013. The fight between Democrats and the Republicans over the government's borrowing power is rapidly merging with the standoff over every day funding, which has forced the first government shutdown in 17 years and forced hundreds of thousands of federal employees to take unpaid leave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) and Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) (R) talk to reporters as they depart a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 2, 2013. The fight between Democrats and the Republicans over the government's borrowing power is rapidly merging with the standoff over every day funding, which has forced the first government shutdown in 17 years and forced hundreds of thousands of federal employees to take unpaid leave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)

<p>A sign shows the empty program schedule for the tour of Alcatraz Island, a tourist attraction operated by the National Park Service that is closed due to the government shutdown, in San Francisco, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A sign shows the empty program schedule for the tour of Alcatraz Island, a tourist attraction operated by the National Park Service that is closed due to the government shutdown, in San Francisco, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

<p>A construction crew works on a project behind the gates of the Smithsonian National Zoo, which is closed due to the government shutdown, in Washington October 2, 2013. The zoo is one of the many popular public attractions closed due to the U.S. government shutdown, which is now in day number two. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS TRAVEL)</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A construction crew works on a project behind the gates of the Smithsonian National Zoo, which is closed due to the government shutdown, in Washington October 2, 2013. The zoo is one of the many popular public attractions closed due to the U.S. government shutdown, which is now in day number two. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS TRAVEL)

<p>A woman exits a federal office building in New York, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A woman exits a federal office building in New York, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A sign is seen on the gate of Paramount Ranch indicating the National Park Service site is closed in the Santa Monica mountains, Agoura Hills, California, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A sign is seen on the gate of Paramount Ranch indicating the National Park Service site is closed in the Santa Monica mountains, Agoura Hills, California, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Tourists read a sign informing visitors that all Smithsonian museums are closed due to the government shutdown outside the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Tourists read a sign informing visitors that all Smithsonian museums are closed due to the government shutdown outside the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>A sign at the entrance to Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico announces its closure October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A sign at the entrance to Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico announces its closure October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A barricade and scaffolding surround a statue of George Washington at Federal Hall National Memorial in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A barricade and scaffolding surround a statue of George Washington at Federal Hall National Memorial in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

<p>The U.S. Park Service visitor office is seen unattended at Paramount Ranch in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, Agoura Hills, California, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

The U.S. Park Service visitor office is seen unattended at Paramount Ranch in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, Agoura Hills, California, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Fernanda Wagstaff holds her hand out in disbelief as she reads a sign at the Air and Space Museum informing visitors that all Smithsonian museums are closed, in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Fernanda Wagstaff holds her hand out in disbelief as she reads a sign at the Air and Space Museum informing visitors that all Smithsonian museums are closed, in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A couple from Japan sits on the steps of the National Gallery of Art, which they did not realize, is closed in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A couple from Japan sits on the steps of the National Gallery of Art, which they did not realize, is closed in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>A security guard informs a woman that the Internal Revenue Service offices are closed in New York, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A security guard informs a woman that the Internal Revenue Service offices are closed in New York, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A teleprompter used by President Obama to deliver remarks on the implementation of the Affordable Care Act is shown among White House staff and journalists is seen in the Rose Garden of the White House, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A teleprompter used by President Obama to deliver remarks on the implementation of the Affordable Care Act is shown among White House staff and journalists is seen in the Rose Garden of the White House, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes his own picture in front of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes his own picture in front of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>The empty cafe is seen inside the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

The empty cafe is seen inside the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Tourists stand next to a sign announcing the closure of the Statue of Liberty, a U.S. National Park, due to the U.S. Government shutdown near the ferry dock to the Statue of Liberty in Battery Park in New York, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Tourists stand next to a sign announcing the closure of the Statue of Liberty, a U.S. National Park, due to the U.S. Government shutdown near the ferry dock to the Statue of Liberty in Battery Park in New York, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

<p>A furloughed federal employee holds a sign on the steps to the U.S. Capitol after the government shut down, on Capitol Hill, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A furloughed federal employee holds a sign on the steps to the U.S. Capitol after the government shut down, on Capitol Hill, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

<p>Fay Wagstaff of El Paso, Texas, sits disappointed upon finding out the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum is closed in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Fay Wagstaff of El Paso, Texas, sits disappointed upon finding out the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum is closed in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens on speaker phone during a conversation with Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and other senior Defense Department officials about the U.S. government shutdown, at his hotel in Seoul, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens on speaker phone during a conversation with Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and other senior Defense Department officials about the U.S. government shutdown, at his hotel in Seoul, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool

<p>Tyree Brown (C) along with fellow classmates from the Corcoran College of Art and Design takes part in a makeshift class on the steps of the National Gallery of Art, which they did not realize is closed, in Washington October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Tyree Brown (C) along with fellow classmates from the Corcoran College of Art and Design takes part in a makeshift class on the steps of the National Gallery of Art, which they did not realize is closed, in Washington October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Members of the Family, Career and Community Leadership of America group, pose in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on day one of the government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Members of the Family, Career and Community Leadership of America group, pose in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on day one of the government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

<p>Representative Michele Bachmann greets veterans at the World War Two Memorial in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Representative Michele Bachmann greets veterans at the World War Two Memorial in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>The inside of the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum is seen in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

The inside of the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum is seen in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Women pass a sign announcing the closure of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Women pass a sign announcing the closure of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

<p>Representative Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor hold a photo opportunity with fellow members of an unrequited conference committee they proposed to the Democratic-controlled senate over the current budget impasse at the Capitol in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Representative Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor hold a photo opportunity with fellow members of an unrequited conference committee they proposed to the Democratic-controlled senate over the current budget impasse at the Capitol in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A National Parks policeman walks past a sign after the Lincoln Memorial was sealed off from visitors in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A National Parks policeman walks past a sign after the Lincoln Memorial was sealed off from visitors in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>A barricade leading to the Lincoln Memorial prevents access to tourist buses in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A barricade leading to the Lincoln Memorial prevents access to tourist buses in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Senator Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senator Patty Murray and Senator Dick Durbin stand with a clock counting down to a government shutdown at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Senator Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senator Patty Murray and Senator Dick Durbin stand with a clock counting down to a government shutdown at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A statue of George Washington, the first president of the United States, is seen near the office of U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A statue of George Washington, the first president of the United States, is seen near the office of U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

<p>A red traffic light stands in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A red traffic light stands in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

<p>Speaker of the House John Boehner leads members of his staff and security team out of the U.S. Capitol building after 1:00 a.m. on the morning after the House of Representatives voted to send their funding bill with delays to the "Obamacare" health care act into a conference with the Senate, prompting a shutdown of portions of the U.S. government, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Speaker of the House John Boehner leads members of his staff and security team out of the U.S. Capitol building after 1:00 a.m. on the morning after the House of Representatives voted to send their funding bill with delays to the "Obamacare" health care act into a conference with the Senate, prompting a shutdown of portions of the U.S. government, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

<p>Staffers work in the offices of U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-controlled Senate reached a budget impasse during a late-night session at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Staffers work in the offices of U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-controlled Senate reached a budget impasse during a late-night session at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Statues of female figures representing Grief and History stand before the U.S. Capitol Dome on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Statues of female figures representing Grief and History stand before the U.S. Capitol Dome on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>U.S. House Speaker John Boehner walks to the floor of the Republican-controlled House during a late-night budget showdown at the Capitol, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner walks to the floor of the Republican-controlled House during a late-night budget showdown at the Capitol, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid departs with his security detail after talks with the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives reached a final impasse during a late-night session at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid departs with his security detail after talks with the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives reached a final impasse during a late-night session at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>A member of the House of Representatives walks down the steps from the House Chamber as he exits the Capitol after the Republican-led House again voted to link funding for the U.S. government to include a delay of "Obamacare" in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

A member of the House of Representatives walks down the steps from the House Chamber as he exits the Capitol after the Republican-led House again voted to link funding for the U.S. government to include a delay of "Obamacare" in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

<p>Senator Ted Cruz departs the Senate floor after a late-night vote rejected budget legislation from the Republican-controlled House of Representatives at the Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

Senator Ted Cruz departs the Senate floor after a late-night vote rejected budget legislation from the Republican-controlled House of Representatives at the Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>The U.S. Capitol is photographed through a chain fence in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Wednesday, October 02, 2013

The U.S. Capitol is photographed through a chain fence in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

