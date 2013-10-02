Scenes from the shutdown

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) and Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) (R) talk to reporters as they depart a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 2, 2013. The fight between Democrats and the Republicans over the government's borrowing power is rapidly merging with the standoff over every day funding, which has forced the first government shutdown in 17 years and forced hundreds of thousands of federal employees to take unpaid leave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)