Scenes from the shutdown
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) and Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) (R) talk to reporters as they depart a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 2, 2013. The fight between Democrats and the Republicans over the...more
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-NV) and Senator Charles Schumer (D-NY) (R) talk to reporters as they depart a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 2, 2013. The fight between Democrats and the Republicans over the government's borrowing power is rapidly merging with the standoff over every day funding, which has forced the first government shutdown in 17 years and forced hundreds of thousands of federal employees to take unpaid leave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS)
A sign shows the empty program schedule for the tour of Alcatraz Island, a tourist attraction operated by the National Park Service that is closed due to the government shutdown, in San Francisco, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A sign shows the empty program schedule for the tour of Alcatraz Island, a tourist attraction operated by the National Park Service that is closed due to the government shutdown, in San Francisco, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A construction crew works on a project behind the gates of the Smithsonian National Zoo, which is closed due to the government shutdown, in Washington October 2, 2013. The zoo is one of the many popular public attractions closed due to the U.S....more
A construction crew works on a project behind the gates of the Smithsonian National Zoo, which is closed due to the government shutdown, in Washington October 2, 2013. The zoo is one of the many popular public attractions closed due to the U.S. government shutdown, which is now in day number two. REUTERS/Gary Cameron (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS TRAVEL)
A woman exits a federal office building in New York, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A woman exits a federal office building in New York, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A sign is seen on the gate of Paramount Ranch indicating the National Park Service site is closed in the Santa Monica mountains, Agoura Hills, California, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A sign is seen on the gate of Paramount Ranch indicating the National Park Service site is closed in the Santa Monica mountains, Agoura Hills, California, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tourists read a sign informing visitors that all Smithsonian museums are closed due to the government shutdown outside the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tourists read a sign informing visitors that all Smithsonian museums are closed due to the government shutdown outside the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A sign at the entrance to Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico announces its closure October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A sign at the entrance to Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico announces its closure October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A barricade and scaffolding surround a statue of George Washington at Federal Hall National Memorial in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A barricade and scaffolding surround a statue of George Washington at Federal Hall National Memorial in New York October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The U.S. Park Service visitor office is seen unattended at Paramount Ranch in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, Agoura Hills, California, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The U.S. Park Service visitor office is seen unattended at Paramount Ranch in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, Agoura Hills, California, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fernanda Wagstaff holds her hand out in disbelief as she reads a sign at the Air and Space Museum informing visitors that all Smithsonian museums are closed, in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fernanda Wagstaff holds her hand out in disbelief as she reads a sign at the Air and Space Museum informing visitors that all Smithsonian museums are closed, in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A couple from Japan sits on the steps of the National Gallery of Art, which they did not realize, is closed in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A couple from Japan sits on the steps of the National Gallery of Art, which they did not realize, is closed in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A security guard informs a woman that the Internal Revenue Service offices are closed in New York, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A security guard informs a woman that the Internal Revenue Service offices are closed in New York, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A teleprompter used by President Obama to deliver remarks on the implementation of the Affordable Care Act is shown among White House staff and journalists is seen in the Rose Garden of the White House, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A teleprompter used by President Obama to deliver remarks on the implementation of the Affordable Care Act is shown among White House staff and journalists is seen in the Rose Garden of the White House, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes his own picture in front of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes his own picture in front of the U.S. Capitol dome in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The empty cafe is seen inside the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The empty cafe is seen inside the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tourists stand next to a sign announcing the closure of the Statue of Liberty, a U.S. National Park, due to the U.S. Government shutdown near the ferry dock to the Statue of Liberty in Battery Park in New York, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar more
Tourists stand next to a sign announcing the closure of the Statue of Liberty, a U.S. National Park, due to the U.S. Government shutdown near the ferry dock to the Statue of Liberty in Battery Park in New York, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A furloughed federal employee holds a sign on the steps to the U.S. Capitol after the government shut down, on Capitol Hill, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A furloughed federal employee holds a sign on the steps to the U.S. Capitol after the government shut down, on Capitol Hill, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Fay Wagstaff of El Paso, Texas, sits disappointed upon finding out the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum is closed in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Fay Wagstaff of El Paso, Texas, sits disappointed upon finding out the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum is closed in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens on speaker phone during a conversation with Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and other senior Defense Department officials about the U.S. government shutdown, at his hotel in Seoul, October 1,...more
U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel listens on speaker phone during a conversation with Deputy Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter and other senior Defense Department officials about the U.S. government shutdown, at his hotel in Seoul, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jacquelyn Martin/Pool
Tyree Brown (C) along with fellow classmates from the Corcoran College of Art and Design takes part in a makeshift class on the steps of the National Gallery of Art, which they did not realize is closed, in Washington October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Tyree Brown (C) along with fellow classmates from the Corcoran College of Art and Design takes part in a makeshift class on the steps of the National Gallery of Art, which they did not realize is closed, in Washington October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Members of the Family, Career and Community Leadership of America group, pose in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on day one of the government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Members of the Family, Career and Community Leadership of America group, pose in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on day one of the government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Representative Michele Bachmann greets veterans at the World War Two Memorial in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Representative Michele Bachmann greets veterans at the World War Two Memorial in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The inside of the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum is seen in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The inside of the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum is seen in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Women pass a sign announcing the closure of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Women pass a sign announcing the closure of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Representative Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor hold a photo opportunity with fellow members of an unrequited conference committee they proposed to the Democratic-controlled senate over the current budget impasse at the Capitol in...more
Representative Paul Ryan and House Majority Leader Eric Cantor hold a photo opportunity with fellow members of an unrequited conference committee they proposed to the Democratic-controlled senate over the current budget impasse at the Capitol in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A National Parks policeman walks past a sign after the Lincoln Memorial was sealed off from visitors in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A National Parks policeman walks past a sign after the Lincoln Memorial was sealed off from visitors in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A barricade leading to the Lincoln Memorial prevents access to tourist buses in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A barricade leading to the Lincoln Memorial prevents access to tourist buses in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Senator Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senator Patty Murray and Senator Dick Durbin stand with a clock counting down to a government shutdown at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Senator Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Senator Patty Murray and Senator Dick Durbin stand with a clock counting down to a government shutdown at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A statue of George Washington, the first president of the United States, is seen near the office of U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A statue of George Washington, the first president of the United States, is seen near the office of U.S. Speaker of the House John Boehner in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A red traffic light stands in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A red traffic light stands in front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Speaker of the House John Boehner leads members of his staff and security team out of the U.S. Capitol building after 1:00 a.m. on the morning after the House of Representatives voted to send their funding bill with delays to the "Obamacare" health...more
Speaker of the House John Boehner leads members of his staff and security team out of the U.S. Capitol building after 1:00 a.m. on the morning after the House of Representatives voted to send their funding bill with delays to the "Obamacare" health care act into a conference with the Senate, prompting a shutdown of portions of the U.S. government, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Staffers work in the offices of U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-controlled Senate reached a budget impasse during a late-night session at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. ...more
Staffers work in the offices of U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi as the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-controlled Senate reached a budget impasse during a late-night session at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Statues of female figures representing Grief and History stand before the U.S. Capitol Dome on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Statues of female figures representing Grief and History stand before the U.S. Capitol Dome on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner walks to the floor of the Republican-controlled House during a late-night budget showdown at the Capitol, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. House Speaker John Boehner walks to the floor of the Republican-controlled House during a late-night budget showdown at the Capitol, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid departs with his security detail after talks with the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives reached a final impasse during a late-night session at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 1, 2013. ...more
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid departs with his security detail after talks with the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives reached a final impasse during a late-night session at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A member of the House of Representatives walks down the steps from the House Chamber as he exits the Capitol after the Republican-led House again voted to link funding for the U.S. government to include a delay of "Obamacare" in Washington, September...more
A member of the House of Representatives walks down the steps from the House Chamber as he exits the Capitol after the Republican-led House again voted to link funding for the U.S. government to include a delay of "Obamacare" in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senator Ted Cruz departs the Senate floor after a late-night vote rejected budget legislation from the Republican-controlled House of Representatives at the Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Ted Cruz departs the Senate floor after a late-night vote rejected budget legislation from the Republican-controlled House of Representatives at the Capitol in Washington, September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
The U.S. Capitol is photographed through a chain fence in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
The U.S. Capitol is photographed through a chain fence in Washington September 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Gandhi Jayanti
India observes 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi's 144th birth anniversary.
Vintage car auction
More than 500 classic cars and trucks from were sold over the weekend in Nebraska during an auction in which over 10,000 bidders and spectators were expected to...
Myanmar’s jade empire
Almost half of all jade sales in Myanmar are unofficial, representing billions of dollars in lost tax revenue.
Beneath the old oak
Massive canopy shades stretching more than 17,000 square feet and a trunk wider than 25 feet in circumference have drawn generations of visitors to the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.