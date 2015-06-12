Scenes of sand
A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend, Belgium June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. A team of 30 carvers from around the world spent four weeks building 150 giant sculptures based on Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar...more
A sand carver works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. Six thousand tonnes of sand brought by 200 trucks were needed to make the sculptures which will be on show between June 13 to September...more
Sand carver Andrea Gaspari from Italy works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Sand carver Oleg Vorobyev works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Sand carver Laura Scavuzzo from Sicilia works on a sculpture during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A sailing boat is seen behind sand sculptures during the Sand Sculpture Festival "Frozen Summer Fun" in Ostend June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
