Scenescapes
The Houses of Parliament are seen in early morning mist in central London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Houses of Parliament are seen in early morning mist in central London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix
A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix
A tourist swims in a lagoon at the entrance of La Cueva de los Peces (Cave of the Fish) along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 160 km (100 miles) south-east of Havana, in central Cuba January 25, 2012. The Arab Spring, changes in U.S....more
A tourist swims in a lagoon at the entrance of La Cueva de los Peces (Cave of the Fish) along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 160 km (100 miles) south-east of Havana, in central Cuba January 25, 2012. The Arab Spring, changes in U.S. policy and economic reforms at home are driving a tourist rush that is giving communist-run Cuba one of its best seasons ever and stretching its ability to accommodate demand. Cuba just completed its best year for tourism with 2.7 million visitors in 2011, and experts say current bookings suggest it will almost certainly beat that number in 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows steam rising from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano amid early morning clouds in Puebla January 16, 2012. The volcano is located 125 km (78 miles) east of Mexico City. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt
A view shows steam rising from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano amid early morning clouds in Puebla January 16, 2012. The volcano is located 125 km (78 miles) east of Mexico City. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt
A night view is seen of the city of Belem, northeastern part of Brazil, January 11, 2012. The city of Belem, located at the mouth of the Amazon River, has a population of more than 2.3 million in the greater metropolitan area and its 39 islands,...more
A night view is seen of the city of Belem, northeastern part of Brazil, January 11, 2012. The city of Belem, located at the mouth of the Amazon River, has a population of more than 2.3 million in the greater metropolitan area and its 39 islands, according to the latest census. The city will celebrate its 396th birthday on January 12. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
A man inspects a highway that was partially destroyed by rains near the town of Sapucaia, 104 km (65 miles) northeast of Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. Thirteen bodies were found with another nine people still missing due to heavy rains since the...more
A man inspects a highway that was partially destroyed by rains near the town of Sapucaia, 104 km (65 miles) northeast of Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. Thirteen bodies were found with another nine people still missing due to heavy rains since the New Year, according to the Civil Defense, as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff created a national task force to work towards preventing floods and landslides. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes
Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile January 1, 2012. Around 12,500 hectares have been burnt by a wildfire that affected the world renowned national park,...more
Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile January 1, 2012. Around 12,500 hectares have been burnt by a wildfire that affected the world renowned national park, which the Chilean government has declared a disaster area, local media reported. Picture taken January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Jim Ferrie casts a line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the river Tay, in Dunkeld, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Jim Ferrie casts a line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the river Tay, in Dunkeld, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
The Space Needle is seen as snow flurry clouds surround downtown Seattle January 17, 2012. Residents of the Puget Sound region are bracing themselves for a major snowstorm overnight that is expected to deliver the highest snowfall in 25 years. ...more
The Space Needle is seen as snow flurry clouds surround downtown Seattle January 17, 2012. Residents of the Puget Sound region are bracing themselves for a major snowstorm overnight that is expected to deliver the highest snowfall in 25 years. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante
St Paul's Cathedral is seen during sunrise as pedestrians walk across the Millennium Bridge in the City of London January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
St Paul's Cathedral is seen during sunrise as pedestrians walk across the Millennium Bridge in the City of London January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A time exposure shows the Swiss mountain resort of Grindelwald (L) next to the the North Face of Mount Eiger (R) January 11, 2012. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A time exposure shows the Swiss mountain resort of Grindelwald (L) next to the the North Face of Mount Eiger (R) January 11, 2012. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 26, 2012. Each year, racers from all over Europe arrive to the village of Destne in Orlicke mountains in Czech Republic to take part in this...more
A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 26, 2012. Each year, racers from all over Europe arrive to the village of Destne in Orlicke mountains in Czech Republic to take part in this race series. REUTERS/Petr Josek
A full moon rises behind the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building (C) over the skyline of Manhattan in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
A full moon rises behind the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building (C) over the skyline of Manhattan in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Tourists watch the last rays of sunlight for 2011 at sunset on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 31, 2011. Hawaii is one of the last places on earth that will usher in the New Year. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Tourists watch the last rays of sunlight for 2011 at sunset on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 31, 2011. Hawaii is one of the last places on earth that will usher in the New Year. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A jogger runs along a street during snowfall in Vienna, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A jogger runs along a street during snowfall in Vienna, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Surfers wait to catch a wave in the Mediterranean Sea as it rains in Israel's southern city of Ashkelon January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Surfers wait to catch a wave in the Mediterranean Sea as it rains in Israel's southern city of Ashkelon January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man crosses Chelsea Bridge during sunset in London January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man crosses Chelsea Bridge during sunset in London January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Footprints mark a snow-covered field in Warngau January 26, 2012. Snow and temperatures close to -14 degrees Celsius (7 degrees Fahrenheit) hit parts of southern Germany last night. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Footprints mark a snow-covered field in Warngau January 26, 2012. Snow and temperatures close to -14 degrees Celsius (7 degrees Fahrenheit) hit parts of southern Germany last night. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People walk along a footbridge across the Yenisei River, in an air temperature of around minus 20 degrees Celsius (-4 F), in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
People walk along a footbridge across the Yenisei River, in an air temperature of around minus 20 degrees Celsius (-4 F), in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
The Russian-flagged tanker vessel Renda follows a trail cut through the ice by the Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Bering Sea January 12, 2012. The Renda reached the frozen Alaskan port of Nome with emergency fuel supplies on Friday after a 10-day...more
The Russian-flagged tanker vessel Renda follows a trail cut through the ice by the Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Bering Sea January 12, 2012. The Renda reached the frozen Alaskan port of Nome with emergency fuel supplies on Friday after a 10-day voyage through ice-choked seas, the Russian company that owns the vessel said. REUTERS/US Coast Guard/Seaman Mathew Rupp/Handout
Next Slideshows
Travels on the Mekong
Life along the jungly banks of the Asian waterway.
Manipur, India's dark jewel
A selection of snapshots from Manipur, which goes to polls on Saturday.
Strange and unusual
Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.
Inside Cuba
An insider's look at the people and places that define Cuba.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.