Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 28, 2012 | 5:20am IST

Scenescapes

<p>The Houses of Parliament are seen in early morning mist in central London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

The Houses of Parliament are seen in early morning mist in central London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Saturday, January 28, 2012

The Houses of Parliament are seen in early morning mist in central London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
1 / 20
<p>A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix</p>

A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix

Saturday, January 28, 2012

A general view of the aurora borealis near the city of Tromsoe in northern Norway January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/Scanpix

Close
2 / 20
<p>A tourist swims in a lagoon at the entrance of La Cueva de los Peces (Cave of the Fish) along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 160 km (100 miles) south-east of Havana, in central Cuba January 25, 2012. The Arab Spring, changes in U.S. policy and economic reforms at home are driving a tourist rush that is giving communist-run Cuba one of its best seasons ever and stretching its ability to accommodate demand. Cuba just completed its best year for tourism with 2.7 million visitors in 2011, and experts say current bookings suggest it will almost certainly beat that number in 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A tourist swims in a lagoon at the entrance of La Cueva de los Peces (Cave of the Fish) along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 160 km (100 miles) south-east of Havana, in central Cuba January 25, 2012. The Arab Spring, changes in U.S....more

Saturday, January 28, 2012

A tourist swims in a lagoon at the entrance of La Cueva de los Peces (Cave of the Fish) along the coast of Playa Giron, near the Bay of Pigs, 160 km (100 miles) south-east of Havana, in central Cuba January 25, 2012. The Arab Spring, changes in U.S. policy and economic reforms at home are driving a tourist rush that is giving communist-run Cuba one of its best seasons ever and stretching its ability to accommodate demand. Cuba just completed its best year for tourism with 2.7 million visitors in 2011, and experts say current bookings suggest it will almost certainly beat that number in 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
3 / 20
<p>A view shows steam rising from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano amid early morning clouds in Puebla January 16, 2012. The volcano is located 125 km (78 miles) east of Mexico City. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt </p>

A view shows steam rising from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano amid early morning clouds in Puebla January 16, 2012. The volcano is located 125 km (78 miles) east of Mexico City. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt

Saturday, January 28, 2012

A view shows steam rising from Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano amid early morning clouds in Puebla January 16, 2012. The volcano is located 125 km (78 miles) east of Mexico City. REUTERS/Violeta Schmidt

Close
4 / 20
<p>A night view is seen of the city of Belem, northeastern part of Brazil, January 11, 2012. The city of Belem, located at the mouth of the Amazon River, has a population of more than 2.3 million in the greater metropolitan area and its 39 islands, according to the latest census. The city will celebrate its 396th birthday on January 12. REUTERS/Paulo Santos </p>

A night view is seen of the city of Belem, northeastern part of Brazil, January 11, 2012. The city of Belem, located at the mouth of the Amazon River, has a population of more than 2.3 million in the greater metropolitan area and its 39 islands,...more

Saturday, January 28, 2012

A night view is seen of the city of Belem, northeastern part of Brazil, January 11, 2012. The city of Belem, located at the mouth of the Amazon River, has a population of more than 2.3 million in the greater metropolitan area and its 39 islands, according to the latest census. The city will celebrate its 396th birthday on January 12. REUTERS/Paulo Santos

Close
5 / 20
<p>A man inspects a highway that was partially destroyed by rains near the town of Sapucaia, 104 km (65 miles) northeast of Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. Thirteen bodies were found with another nine people still missing due to heavy rains since the New Year, according to the Civil Defense, as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff created a national task force to work towards preventing floods and landslides. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes </p>

A man inspects a highway that was partially destroyed by rains near the town of Sapucaia, 104 km (65 miles) northeast of Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. Thirteen bodies were found with another nine people still missing due to heavy rains since the...more

Saturday, January 28, 2012

A man inspects a highway that was partially destroyed by rains near the town of Sapucaia, 104 km (65 miles) northeast of Rio de Janeiro January 10, 2012. Thirteen bodies were found with another nine people still missing due to heavy rains since the New Year, according to the Civil Defense, as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff created a national task force to work towards preventing floods and landslides. REUTERS/Ana Carolina Fernandes

Close
6 / 20
<p>Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile January 1, 2012. Around 12,500 hectares have been burnt by a wildfire that affected the world renowned national park, which the Chilean government has declared a disaster area, local media reported. Picture taken January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile January 1, 2012. Around 12,500 hectares have been burnt by a wildfire that affected the world renowned national park,...more

Saturday, January 28, 2012

Firefighters prepare to tackle a wildfire at the Chilean Torres del Paine national park in the southern Patagonia region of Chile January 1, 2012. Around 12,500 hectares have been burnt by a wildfire that affected the world renowned national park, which the Chilean government has declared a disaster area, local media reported. Picture taken January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 20
<p>Jim Ferrie casts a line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the river Tay, in Dunkeld, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne </p>

Jim Ferrie casts a line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the river Tay, in Dunkeld, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Saturday, January 28, 2012

Jim Ferrie casts a line on the opening day of the salmon fishing season on the river Tay, in Dunkeld, Scotland January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Close
8 / 20
<p>The Space Needle is seen as snow flurry clouds surround downtown Seattle January 17, 2012. Residents of the Puget Sound region are bracing themselves for a major snowstorm overnight that is expected to deliver the highest snowfall in 25 years. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante </p>

The Space Needle is seen as snow flurry clouds surround downtown Seattle January 17, 2012. Residents of the Puget Sound region are bracing themselves for a major snowstorm overnight that is expected to deliver the highest snowfall in 25 years. ...more

Saturday, January 28, 2012

The Space Needle is seen as snow flurry clouds surround downtown Seattle January 17, 2012. Residents of the Puget Sound region are bracing themselves for a major snowstorm overnight that is expected to deliver the highest snowfall in 25 years. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Close
9 / 20
<p>St Paul's Cathedral is seen during sunrise as pedestrians walk across the Millennium Bridge in the City of London January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

St Paul's Cathedral is seen during sunrise as pedestrians walk across the Millennium Bridge in the City of London January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Saturday, January 28, 2012

St Paul's Cathedral is seen during sunrise as pedestrians walk across the Millennium Bridge in the City of London January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
10 / 20
<p>A time exposure shows the Swiss mountain resort of Grindelwald (L) next to the the North Face of Mount Eiger (R) January 11, 2012. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann</p>

A time exposure shows the Swiss mountain resort of Grindelwald (L) next to the the North Face of Mount Eiger (R) January 11, 2012. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Saturday, January 28, 2012

A time exposure shows the Swiss mountain resort of Grindelwald (L) next to the the North Face of Mount Eiger (R) January 11, 2012. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Close
11 / 20
<p>A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 26, 2012. Each year, racers from all over Europe arrive to the village of Destne in Orlicke mountains in Czech Republic to take part in this race series. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 26, 2012. Each year, racers from all over Europe arrive to the village of Destne in Orlicke mountains in Czech Republic to take part in this...more

Saturday, January 28, 2012

A frozen house is seen on a track of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 26, 2012. Each year, racers from all over Europe arrive to the village of Destne in Orlicke mountains in Czech Republic to take part in this race series. REUTERS/Petr Josek

Close
12 / 20
<p>A full moon rises behind the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building (C) over the skyline of Manhattan in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

A full moon rises behind the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building (C) over the skyline of Manhattan in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Saturday, January 28, 2012

A full moon rises behind the Empire State Building and the Chrysler Building (C) over the skyline of Manhattan in New York, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
13 / 20
<p>Tourists watch the last rays of sunlight for 2011 at sunset on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 31, 2011. Hawaii is one of the last places on earth that will usher in the New Year. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Tourists watch the last rays of sunlight for 2011 at sunset on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 31, 2011. Hawaii is one of the last places on earth that will usher in the New Year. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Saturday, January 28, 2012

Tourists watch the last rays of sunlight for 2011 at sunset on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii, December 31, 2011. Hawaii is one of the last places on earth that will usher in the New Year. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
14 / 20
<p>A jogger runs along a street during snowfall in Vienna, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader </p>

A jogger runs along a street during snowfall in Vienna, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Saturday, January 28, 2012

A jogger runs along a street during snowfall in Vienna, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Close
15 / 20
<p>Surfers wait to catch a wave in the Mediterranean Sea as it rains in Israel's southern city of Ashkelon January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Surfers wait to catch a wave in the Mediterranean Sea as it rains in Israel's southern city of Ashkelon January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Saturday, January 28, 2012

Surfers wait to catch a wave in the Mediterranean Sea as it rains in Israel's southern city of Ashkelon January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
16 / 20
<p>A man crosses Chelsea Bridge during sunset in London January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

A man crosses Chelsea Bridge during sunset in London January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Saturday, January 28, 2012

A man crosses Chelsea Bridge during sunset in London January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
17 / 20
<p>Footprints mark a snow-covered field in Warngau January 26, 2012. Snow and temperatures close to -14 degrees Celsius (7 degrees Fahrenheit) hit parts of southern Germany last night. REUTERS/Michael Dalder </p>

Footprints mark a snow-covered field in Warngau January 26, 2012. Snow and temperatures close to -14 degrees Celsius (7 degrees Fahrenheit) hit parts of southern Germany last night. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Saturday, January 28, 2012

Footprints mark a snow-covered field in Warngau January 26, 2012. Snow and temperatures close to -14 degrees Celsius (7 degrees Fahrenheit) hit parts of southern Germany last night. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Close
18 / 20
<p>People walk along a footbridge across the Yenisei River, in an air temperature of around minus 20 degrees Celsius (-4 F), in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

People walk along a footbridge across the Yenisei River, in an air temperature of around minus 20 degrees Celsius (-4 F), in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Saturday, January 28, 2012

People walk along a footbridge across the Yenisei River, in an air temperature of around minus 20 degrees Celsius (-4 F), in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
19 / 20
<p>The Russian-flagged tanker vessel Renda follows a trail cut through the ice by the Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Bering Sea January 12, 2012. The Renda reached the frozen Alaskan port of Nome with emergency fuel supplies on Friday after a 10-day voyage through ice-choked seas, the Russian company that owns the vessel said. REUTERS/US Coast Guard/Seaman Mathew Rupp/Handout </p>

The Russian-flagged tanker vessel Renda follows a trail cut through the ice by the Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Bering Sea January 12, 2012. The Renda reached the frozen Alaskan port of Nome with emergency fuel supplies on Friday after a 10-day...more

Saturday, January 28, 2012

The Russian-flagged tanker vessel Renda follows a trail cut through the ice by the Coast Guard Cutter Healy in the Bering Sea January 12, 2012. The Renda reached the frozen Alaskan port of Nome with emergency fuel supplies on Friday after a 10-day voyage through ice-choked seas, the Russian company that owns the vessel said. REUTERS/US Coast Guard/Seaman Mathew Rupp/Handout

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Travels on the Mekong

Travels on the Mekong

Next Slideshows

Travels on the Mekong

Travels on the Mekong

Life along the jungly banks of the Asian waterway.

27 Jan 2012
Manipur, India's dark jewel

Manipur, India's dark jewel

A selection of snapshots from Manipur, which goes to polls on Saturday.

27 Jan 2012
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

Our photographers sometimes capture moments that are strange and offbeat. Here's a recent sampling.

27 Jan 2012
Inside Cuba

Inside Cuba

An insider's look at the people and places that define Cuba.

27 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast