Scenescapes
The Popocatepetl volcano spews a cloud of ash and steam high into the air in Puebla May 11, 2012. Mexico last month raised the alert level for the volcano Popocatepetl, 50 miles (80 km) southeast of Mexico City, after it began pumping out red-hot fragments of rock and ash. The country has been closely monitoring the 17,900-foot (5,450-metre) volcano, which has prompted school classes in nearby villages to be suspended on days of higher activity. REUTERS/Imelda Medina
A cross is seen in Joplin, Missouri May 17, 2012. May 22 marks the one year anniversary of a deadly EF-5 tornado that ripped through the town, killing 161 people. The tornado damaged or destroyed about 7,500 homes and 500 other buildings, but the city is now well into a recovery mode that has spurred some segments of the local economy. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A rainbow is seen in the sky as lightning strikes after a rainstorm in Haikou, Hainan province, China May 13, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Actors perform in a new musical 'Olympus - A Race Against Time' on its first night at the open-air cliff top Minack Theatre near Lands End in Cornwall, south west England May 17, 2012. Mixing modern Olympian and ancient Greek Olympic stories, the performance are designed to coincide with the London 2012 Olympic Torch relay in Britain which will start three miles away at Lands End on Saturday. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Formation works take place in Qianhai, an 18-square-kilometre area in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, neighbouring Hong Kong, May 16, 2012. The China Securities Journal said Chinese authorities aim to transform Shenzhen's port city of Qianhai into a key financial centre and was seeking Beijing's support for innovations, such as setting up an insurance exchange and a market for banking instruments. It added that the city is also planning to become a cross border yuan settlement hub that will serve as an offshore centre for Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Visitors take in the last of the day's light as seasonal fog engulfs Cape Town as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A view of downtown Shanghai on a hazy day is seen on May 15, 2012. The U.S. consulate in Shanghai began posting hourly air quality readings for the city this week, with data showing "very unhealthy" conditions Tuesday afternoon. The consulate's classification reflects U.S. pollution standards, but operates on a different scale than the Shanghai Environmental Protection Bureau, which called conditions "slightly polluted". REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A Yawalapiti mans tries to spear fish to dry and save for a "quarup," a ritual held to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, May 7, 2012. The Yawalapiti, one of the 14 tribes living in the Xingu Park, are preparing to hold in August a new quarup to honor one of their late caciques as well as Darcy Ribeiro, a late Brazilian author, anthropologist and politician. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A man walks past electricity pylons as he returns from work in Soweto, outside Johannesburg May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The "super Moon" rises over the skyline in Toronto, May 5, 2012. A "super Moon" will light up Saturday's night sky in a once-a-year cosmic show, overshadowing a meteor shower from remnants of Halley's Comet, the U.S. space agency NASA said. The Moon will seem especially big and bright since it will reach its closest spot to Earth at the same time it is in its full phase, NASA said. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Smoke from the Gladiator Fire is visible from Spring Valley, Arizona May 17, 2012. Crews with hand tools battled to contain wind-whipped Arizona wildfires on Wednesday that have raced across more than 30 square miles of parched ponderosa forest, brush and grassland, consuming several buildings and threatening a small town. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Wind turbines are seen in La Ventosa February 7, 2012. Surrounded by towering turbines in every direction, the town of La Ventosa - which means "the windy place" in Spanish - is at the heart of a wind power boom in the country. Mexico, the world's 14th biggest economy, still punches well below its weight in terms of wind energy, ranking 24th on the planet in installed capacity last year, according to the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC). But the market is growing fast. By the end of this year, the national wind energy association expects Mexico to jump to number 20 on the list. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A woman walks holding an umbrella in center Sarajevo as heavy snow fall in the Bosnian capital, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A worker steers a boat and a pontoon on the Limmat River during sunny spring weather in Zurich May 14, 2012. At background left are the church towers of the Fraumuenster and St. Peter and on the right the Grossmuenster church. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A long exposure picture shows a seasonal fog illuminated by the lights of Cape Town harbor as the city prepares for the start of the southern hemisphere winter, May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
People lay out on the grass in the sun along a pier facing the Hudson River in New York May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Onlookers take photographs of a stranded Taiwanese fishing trawler, which ran aground, in thick fog off Cape Town's popular Clifton beach, May 12, 2012. Rescuers evacuated 19 of the 28 crew aboard and are hoping to refloat the vessel at high tide. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Brazilian soldiers patrol for drug and gold smugglers in a helicopter along Brazil's northeastern border with French Guiana, in this picture taken May 8, 2012. Brazil's Army began Operation Agate with the Federal Police, Customs, the National Aviation Agency, and the government's environmental police force (IBAMA), along a large part of the northern border to combat smuggling and environmental crimes, according to an Army communique. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
The Golden Gate Bridge is seen surrounded in fog in San Francisco, California May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A full moon as seen from West Orange, New Jersey, rises over the skyline of Lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center (L) in New York, May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
