Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 11, 2012 | 4:10pm IST

Scenescapes: India

<p>A picture taken from the mountainous Srinagar-Leh highway shows snow-covered mountain peaks at Zojila, 108 km east of Srinagar October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A picture taken from the mountainous Srinagar-Leh highway shows snow-covered mountain peaks at Zojila, 108 km east of Srinagar October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A picture taken from the mountainous Srinagar-Leh highway shows snow-covered mountain peaks at Zojila, 108 km east of Srinagar October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
1 / 36
<p>Kashmiri villagers collect water chestnuts on their boats from the waters of Wular Lake at Bandipora, about 65 km north of Srinagar August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

Kashmiri villagers collect water chestnuts on their boats from the waters of Wular Lake at Bandipora, about 65 km north of Srinagar August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Kashmiri villagers collect water chestnuts on their boats from the waters of Wular Lake at Bandipora, about 65 km north of Srinagar August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
2 / 36
<p>A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) delivery truck drives along India's Tezpur-Tawang highway which runs to the Chinese border, in Arunachal Pradesh May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Frank Jack Daniel/Files</p>

A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) delivery truck drives along India's Tezpur-Tawang highway which runs to the Chinese border, in Arunachal Pradesh May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Frank Jack Daniel/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) delivery truck drives along India's Tezpur-Tawang highway which runs to the Chinese border, in Arunachal Pradesh May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Frank Jack Daniel/Files

Close
3 / 36
<p>A tourist enjoys water skiing on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A tourist enjoys water skiing on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A tourist enjoys water skiing on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
4 / 36
<p>The Phyang monastery is seen on a hilltop in Leh July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

The Phyang monastery is seen on a hilltop in Leh July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

The Phyang monastery is seen on a hilltop in Leh July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
5 / 36
<p>Ladakhi men chat on a hilltop in Stok, 20 km (13 miles) north of Leh July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Ladakhi men chat on a hilltop in Stok, 20 km (13 miles) north of Leh July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Ladakhi men chat on a hilltop in Stok, 20 km (13 miles) north of Leh July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
6 / 36
<p>Tourists look at a rainbow in the Zabarwan mountain range in Srinagar June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

Tourists look at a rainbow in the Zabarwan mountain range in Srinagar June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Tourists look at a rainbow in the Zabarwan mountain range in Srinagar June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Close
7 / 36
<p>Vehicles are driven through walls of snow after the Srinagar-Leh highway opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km east of Srinagar May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Vehicles are driven through walls of snow after the Srinagar-Leh highway opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km east of Srinagar May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Vehicles are driven through walls of snow after the Srinagar-Leh highway opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km east of Srinagar May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
8 / 36
<p>A tourist watches sun sets over Kashmir's Dal Lake in Srinagar May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A tourist watches sun sets over Kashmir's Dal Lake in Srinagar May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A tourist watches sun sets over Kashmir's Dal Lake in Srinagar May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
9 / 36
<p>A volunteer rests on his boat along the shore of Arabian Sea on the seventh day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

A volunteer rests on his boat along the shore of Arabian Sea on the seventh day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A volunteer rests on his boat along the shore of Arabian Sea on the seventh day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
10 / 36
<p>A man stands under the Mahatma Gandhi Setu bridge built over river Ganges in Patna, in Bihar January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files</p>

A man stands under the Mahatma Gandhi Setu bridge built over river Ganges in Patna, in Bihar January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A man stands under the Mahatma Gandhi Setu bridge built over river Ganges in Patna, in Bihar January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Close
11 / 36
<p>A woman watches a waterfall after performing prayers at the temple of Baba Dhansal at Reasi, 75 km northwest of Jammu, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

A woman watches a waterfall after performing prayers at the temple of Baba Dhansal at Reasi, 75 km northwest of Jammu, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A woman watches a waterfall after performing prayers at the temple of Baba Dhansal at Reasi, 75 km northwest of Jammu, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Close
12 / 36
<p>People play football at Juhu Beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

People play football at Juhu Beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

People play football at Juhu Beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
13 / 36
<p>A boy somersaults on a beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Kochi May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V./Files</p>

A boy somersaults on a beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Kochi May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V./Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A boy somersaults on a beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Kochi May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V./Files

Close
14 / 36
<p>Girls walk beneath a row of parched tress on a winter day in the outskirts of Jammu February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files</p>

Girls walk beneath a row of parched tress on a winter day in the outskirts of Jammu February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Girls walk beneath a row of parched tress on a winter day in the outskirts of Jammu February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

Close
15 / 36
<p>Visitors travel on the rooftop of a bus as they come to watch a wedding between two monkeys at Talwas village, located in Rajasthan, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Visitors travel on the rooftop of a bus as they come to watch a wedding between two monkeys at Talwas village, located in Rajasthan, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Visitors travel on the rooftop of a bus as they come to watch a wedding between two monkeys at Talwas village, located in Rajasthan, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
16 / 36
<p>A Kashmiris Sikh family enjoys a view from the gallery of Pari Mahal garden during Baisakhi festival in Srinagar April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A Kashmiris Sikh family enjoys a view from the gallery of Pari Mahal garden during Baisakhi festival in Srinagar April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A Kashmiris Sikh family enjoys a view from the gallery of Pari Mahal garden during Baisakhi festival in Srinagar April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
17 / 36
<p>A couple rests on a bench inside Kashmir's tulip garden during Baisakhi festival in Srinagar April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

A couple rests on a bench inside Kashmir's tulip garden during Baisakhi festival in Srinagar April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A couple rests on a bench inside Kashmir's tulip garden during Baisakhi festival in Srinagar April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
18 / 36
<p>Kashmiri residents walk through Kashmir University's Naseem Bagh or "the garden of breezes" during an autumn day in Srinagar November 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

Kashmiri residents walk through Kashmir University's Naseem Bagh or "the garden of breezes" during an autumn day in Srinagar November 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Kashmiri residents walk through Kashmir University's Naseem Bagh or "the garden of breezes" during an autumn day in Srinagar November 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files

Close
19 / 36
<p>Women walk through Kashmir University's Naseem Bagh or "the garden of breezes" during an autumn day in Srinagar November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Women walk through Kashmir University's Naseem Bagh or "the garden of breezes" during an autumn day in Srinagar November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Women walk through Kashmir University's Naseem Bagh or "the garden of breezes" during an autumn day in Srinagar November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
20 / 36
<p>A tea garden labourer plucks tea leaves at the organic tea garden of Temi Tea Estate in Sikkim October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files</p>

A tea garden labourer plucks tea leaves at the organic tea garden of Temi Tea Estate in Sikkim October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A tea garden labourer plucks tea leaves at the organic tea garden of Temi Tea Estate in Sikkim October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files

Close
21 / 36
<p>Full-bloom peach blossoms are seen inside a garden on a spring day in Srinagar March 21, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Full-bloom peach blossoms are seen inside a garden on a spring day in Srinagar March 21, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Full-bloom peach blossoms are seen inside a garden on a spring day in Srinagar March 21, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
22 / 36
<p>People watch at a rainbow on the outskirts Shimla, capital of of Himachal Pradesh, August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar/Files</p>

People watch at a rainbow on the outskirts Shimla, capital of of Himachal Pradesh, August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

People watch at a rainbow on the outskirts Shimla, capital of of Himachal Pradesh, August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar/Files

Close
23 / 36
<p>A millipede moves on a leaf at a public park in Chennai August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

A millipede moves on a leaf at a public park in Chennai August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A millipede moves on a leaf at a public park in Chennai August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files

Close
24 / 36
<p>Villagers affected by ethnic riots walk through a paddy field to reach a relief camp near Bijni town in Assam July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files</p>

Villagers affected by ethnic riots walk through a paddy field to reach a relief camp near Bijni town in Assam July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Villagers affected by ethnic riots walk through a paddy field to reach a relief camp near Bijni town in Assam July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files

Close
25 / 36
<p>Tourists ride camels as they are silhouetted against the setting sun over the Thar Desert at Sam village on the outskirts of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

Tourists ride camels as they are silhouetted against the setting sun over the Thar Desert at Sam village on the outskirts of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Tourists ride camels as they are silhouetted against the setting sun over the Thar Desert at Sam village on the outskirts of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Close
26 / 36
<p>Kashmiri nomads graze their cattle at a base camp of a Hindu pilgrimage to the holy cave of Amarnath, in Baltal, 125 km southeast of Srinagar July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

Kashmiri nomads graze their cattle at a base camp of a Hindu pilgrimage to the holy cave of Amarnath, in Baltal, 125 km southeast of Srinagar July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Kashmiri nomads graze their cattle at a base camp of a Hindu pilgrimage to the holy cave of Amarnath, in Baltal, 125 km southeast of Srinagar July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
27 / 36
<p>A general view of snow-covered Kanchanjunga Mountain from Tiger hill during early morning in Darjeeling, about 80 km from city off Siliguri, October 16, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files</p>

A general view of snow-covered Kanchanjunga Mountain from Tiger hill during early morning in Darjeeling, about 80 km from city off Siliguri, October 16, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A general view of snow-covered Kanchanjunga Mountain from Tiger hill during early morning in Darjeeling, about 80 km from city off Siliguri, October 16, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Close
28 / 36
<p>People walk as clouds gather over the mountains, which forced authorities to cancel an annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave of Lord Shiva, in Pahalgam, 100 km southeast of Srinagar, June 12, 2006. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files</p>

People walk as clouds gather over the mountains, which forced authorities to cancel an annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave of Lord Shiva, in Pahalgam, 100 km southeast of Srinagar, June 12, 2006. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

People walk as clouds gather over the mountains, which forced authorities to cancel an annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave of Lord Shiva, in Pahalgam, 100 km southeast of Srinagar, June 12, 2006. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Close
29 / 36
<p>Farmers walk with their camels carrying watermelons toward a market on the banks of river Ganges in Allahabad April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files</p>

Farmers walk with their camels carrying watermelons toward a market on the banks of river Ganges in Allahabad April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Farmers walk with their camels carrying watermelons toward a market on the banks of river Ganges in Allahabad April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files

Close
30 / 36
<p>A villager walks in the partially dried-up Mahanadi river in Orissa November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files</p>

A villager walks in the partially dried-up Mahanadi river in Orissa November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A villager walks in the partially dried-up Mahanadi river in Orissa November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files

Close
31 / 36
<p>A horse stands beside a pond at Sarnasar village, about 130 km north of Jammu, March 29, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files</p>

A horse stands beside a pond at Sarnasar village, about 130 km north of Jammu, March 29, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A horse stands beside a pond at Sarnasar village, about 130 km north of Jammu, March 29, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

Close
32 / 36
<p>A dried agricultural farmland is pictured on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files</p>

A dried agricultural farmland is pictured on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A dried agricultural farmland is pictured on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Close
33 / 36
<p>People are silhouetted against the setting sun at a park in New Delhi March 10, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

People are silhouetted against the setting sun at a park in New Delhi March 10, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

People are silhouetted against the setting sun at a park in New Delhi March 10, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

Close
34 / 36
<p>A man rides a bicycle amid heavy fog during early morning on the outskirts of Chandigarh January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

A man rides a bicycle amid heavy fog during early morning on the outskirts of Chandigarh January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

A man rides a bicycle amid heavy fog during early morning on the outskirts of Chandigarh January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Close
35 / 36
<p>Kashmiri red deers "Hangul" are seen in the Dachigam Wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Srinagar in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Department/Handout/Files</p>

Kashmiri red deers "Hangul" are seen in the Dachigam Wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Srinagar in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Department/Handout/Files

Thursday, October 11, 2012

Kashmiri red deers "Hangul" are seen in the Dachigam Wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Srinagar in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Department/Handout/Files

Close
36 / 36
View Again
View Next
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Next Slideshows

Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

10 Oct 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

09 Oct 2012
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Oct 2012
Editor’s Choice

Editor’s Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

08 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast