Scenescapes: India
A picture taken from the mountainous Srinagar-Leh highway shows snow-covered mountain peaks at Zojila, 108 km east of Srinagar October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri villagers collect water chestnuts on their boats from the waters of Wular Lake at Bandipora, about 65 km north of Srinagar August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) delivery truck drives along India's Tezpur-Tawang highway which runs to the Chinese border, in Arunachal Pradesh May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Frank Jack Daniel/Files
A tourist enjoys water skiing on the waters of Dal Lake in Srinagar June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
The Phyang monastery is seen on a hilltop in Leh July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Ladakhi men chat on a hilltop in Stok, 20 km (13 miles) north of Leh July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Tourists look at a rainbow in the Zabarwan mountain range in Srinagar June 17, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Vehicles are driven through walls of snow after the Srinagar-Leh highway opened to traffic in Zojila, 108 km east of Srinagar May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A tourist watches sun sets over Kashmir's Dal Lake in Srinagar May 27, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A volunteer rests on his boat along the shore of Arabian Sea on the seventh day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A man stands under the Mahatma Gandhi Setu bridge built over river Ganges in Patna, in Bihar January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
A woman watches a waterfall after performing prayers at the temple of Baba Dhansal at Reasi, 75 km northwest of Jammu, December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
People play football at Juhu Beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A boy somersaults on a beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Kochi May 31, 2010. REUTERS/Sivaram V./Files
Girls walk beneath a row of parched tress on a winter day in the outskirts of Jammu February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
Visitors travel on the rooftop of a bus as they come to watch a wedding between two monkeys at Talwas village, located in Rajasthan, July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A Kashmiris Sikh family enjoys a view from the gallery of Pari Mahal garden during Baisakhi festival in Srinagar April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A couple rests on a bench inside Kashmir's tulip garden during Baisakhi festival in Srinagar April 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Kashmiri residents walk through Kashmir University's Naseem Bagh or "the garden of breezes" during an autumn day in Srinagar November 6, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
Women walk through Kashmir University's Naseem Bagh or "the garden of breezes" during an autumn day in Srinagar November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A tea garden labourer plucks tea leaves at the organic tea garden of Temi Tea Estate in Sikkim October 10, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Chong/Files
Full-bloom peach blossoms are seen inside a garden on a spring day in Srinagar March 21, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
People watch at a rainbow on the outskirts Shimla, capital of of Himachal Pradesh, August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Kanwar/Files
A millipede moves on a leaf at a public park in Chennai August 25, 2012. REUTERS/Babu/Files
Villagers affected by ethnic riots walk through a paddy field to reach a relief camp near Bijni town in Assam July 26, 2012. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah/Files
Tourists ride camels as they are silhouetted against the setting sun over the Thar Desert at Sam village on the outskirts of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
Kashmiri nomads graze their cattle at a base camp of a Hindu pilgrimage to the holy cave of Amarnath, in Baltal, 125 km southeast of Srinagar July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
A general view of snow-covered Kanchanjunga Mountain from Tiger hill during early morning in Darjeeling, about 80 km from city off Siliguri, October 16, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
People walk as clouds gather over the mountains, which forced authorities to cancel an annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave of Lord Shiva, in Pahalgam, 100 km southeast of Srinagar, June 12, 2006. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
Farmers walk with their camels carrying watermelons toward a market on the banks of river Ganges in Allahabad April 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/Files
A villager walks in the partially dried-up Mahanadi river in Orissa November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder/Files
A horse stands beside a pond at Sarnasar village, about 130 km north of Jammu, March 29, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
A dried agricultural farmland is pictured on the outskirts of Sami town in Gujarat August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
People are silhouetted against the setting sun at a park in New Delhi March 10, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A man rides a bicycle amid heavy fog during early morning on the outskirts of Chandigarh January 6, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
Kashmiri red deers "Hangul" are seen in the Dachigam Wildlife sanctuary on the outskirts of Srinagar in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Department/Handout/Files
